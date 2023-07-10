The sports category has moved to a new website.

Eyes turn to CJ Koome after High Court rules on suspension of Finance Bill 2023

Denis Mwangi

Fate of Finance Bill 2023 hangs in the balance after Justice Mugure Thande's orders

Chief Justice Martha Koome paid a special courtesy call on the British High Commission on September 15, 2022

The High Court has refused to revoke a previous order that halted the implementation of the Finance Bill of 2023.

This means that the petition filed challenging the constitutionality of the Finance Bill will proceed.

Milimani High Court Judge Mugure Thande said that Kenyans would be unfairly subjected to taxes that could be found unlawful.

She noted that public interest lies in suspending the law for now, and the government will not be prejudiced by extending the suspension of the bill.

The Finance 2023 Bill, which was assented to by President William Ruto on June 26, was challenged by Senator Okiya Omtatah.

As a result of Justice Mugure Thande's ruling, the case will now be forwarded to Chief Justice Martha Koome to assemble a panel of judges to hear and decide on the matter.

This is a blow to President Ruto who was looking forward to the quick implementation of his first Finance Bill 2023 to deliver on some of his campaign promises.

The government, through the Attorney General, Justin Muturi, argued that extending the suspension of the Finance Bill 2023 would result in a shutdown on government operations.

