Azimio Fallout: Edwin Sifuna fires another salvo with new details

Charles Ouma

Jubilee overpromised and under delivered whilst also extracting serious concessions including a Mount Kenya running mate, Nairobi governor and over 50 percent of government - Edwin Sifuna

ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna
ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna

ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has revealed how former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee party overpromised in the 2022 presidential elections only to underdeliver with the Azimio presidential candidate losing to Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

Sifuna explained that although Raila got 490,000 more votes from Mount Kenya in 2022 than he did in 2017, it was way short of what the Jubilee had promised.

The lawmaker stated that Jubilee had promised to deliver at least 40 per cent, representing 2.4 million into Odinga’s vote basket, only to deliver less than a quarter.

"Raila got 490,000 more votes in Mount Kenya than in 2017. But the promise was 40 per cent or 2.4 million votes from the mountain.” Sifuna shared.

According to the Nairobi senator, Jubilee negotiated serious concessions, all of which blew up with Azimio losing out on all slots that he shared.

In the arrangement, Mount Kenya bagged the running mate slot with Martha Karua becoming Raila Odinga’s running mate.

The Nairobi governor slot was also handed to Jubilee with Polycarp Igathe flying the Azimio flag.

"Jubilee overpromised and underdelivered whilst also extracting serious concessions including a Mount Kenya running mate, Nairobi governor and over 50 per cent of government," stated the Nairobi senator.

Sifuna made the revelations in the wake of a fallout in Azimio after Jubilee Secretary Jeremiah Kioni, and former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, warmed up to Kenya Kwanza.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Insiders believe that the fallout was sparked by East Africa Legislative Assembly nomination slots and subsequent voting in parliament.

“It was not planned. It just happened naturally. The vote in parliament taught us that we are on our own. It is not about politics or individuals. We want to ensure the nation and our people are okay,” Kioni stated.

"We are in a new reality. Yesterday (Thursday, November 17), we continued discussing our role under this new dispensation. We agreed that, fundamentally, we must seek to add value wherever we can.

"We must also do whatever we can to help this government succeed, because its success is ultimately our success, as we are part of the Kenyan community," Wambugu stated after meeting a section of 2022 poll losers.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga are yet to comment on the matter.

Charles Ouma

