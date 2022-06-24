RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Amos Robi

Unlike what Frank Obegi looked online the family said he had no money and could borrow as little as Sh100 for food

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira
Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

The family of Francis Obegi has dismissed claims their son was a con artiste as claimed by media reports.

Speaking from their home in Bogwendo village Kitutu Masaba in Nyamira county, Evans Mose, Obegi’s father said the family was not well off and that they even struggled to get the remains of Obegi to his ancestral home. The father requesting for release of any of Obegi’s monies around to plan for his burial.

“You have seen for yourselves, we have nothing even getting the body from Nairobi to this place was not easy. We even don’t have a casket yet, if there is any money, he has let it be released for us to plan his burial,” said Mose.

Obegi’s family further said use of planes and trips to the Coast was no proof of lavish lifestyles adding that he used to even ask for monies as little as Sh100 for food. His mother narrated that the last conversation he had with his son was him asking for Sh70 for food.

Obegi's mother
Obegi's mother Obegi's mother Pulse Live Kenya

“On Saturday June 11, he called me asking for Sh70, our children being killed and thrown to bushes hurts,” said Obegi’s mother.

Obegi’s father on June 21 said he son told him he was an online air ticket booker and would see him in flights to trips the Coast.

"He had money, he could switch off his phone but see WhastApp statuses of him at the Coast and through flights," said Evans Mose

From left Elijah Omeke, Moses Nyachae and Fred Obare
From left Elijah Omeke, Moses Nyachae and Fred Obare From left Elijah Omeke, Moses Nyachae and Fred Obare Pulse Live Kenya

The body of Obegi was found in Kijabe Forest with three others identified as Moses Nyacahe, Fred Obare and Elijah Omeke. The four are reported to have been involved in online fraud with Fred Obare having been reported to the Ruiru Police Station of conning a complaint of his money in a cryptocurrency deal. The case was dismissed as the respondents opted to handle the matter out of court

