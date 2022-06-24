The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Speaking from their home in Bogwendo village Kitutu Masaba in Nyamira county, Evans Mose, Obegi’s father said the family was not well off and that they even struggled to get the remains of Obegi to his ancestral home. The father requesting for release of any of Obegi’s monies around to plan for his burial.

“You have seen for yourselves, we have nothing even getting the body from Nairobi to this place was not easy. We even don’t have a casket yet, if there is any money, he has let it be released for us to plan his burial,” said Mose.

Obegi’s family further said use of planes and trips to the Coast was no proof of lavish lifestyles adding that he used to even ask for monies as little as Sh100 for food. His mother narrated that the last conversation he had with his son was him asking for Sh70 for food.

“On Saturday June 11, he called me asking for Sh70, our children being killed and thrown to bushes hurts,” said Obegi’s mother.

Obegi’s father on June 21 said he son told him he was an online air ticket booker and would see him in flights to trips the Coast.

"He had money, he could switch off his phone but see WhastApp statuses of him at the Coast and through flights," said Evans Mose

