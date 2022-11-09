How family resolved dispute on Bob Collymore's last wishes

According to court documents, family members reached an agreement in deliberations that were conducted out of court, leading to the withdrawal of all suits that had been filed.

Collymore wrote two Wills, one covering his estate in Kenya and the other giving instructions on his estate in the United Kingdom, where his son and wife from his first marriage reside.

The former Safaricom CEO's widow, Wambui Collymore, was listed as the executrix of both wills and the sole beneficiary of his Kenyan estate.

Earlier in the year, Claire Hellen Collymore filed a suit concerned that Wambui had tampered with the UK will, especially as pertained to the inheritance left for Collymore's daughter in the UK.

The late Bob Collymore's widow, Wambui Kamiru Collymore Pulse Live Kenya

In her defence, Wambui had denied the accusations, indicating that Bob had been clear on what was left for his daughter in the UK will, saying: "...if he intended to leave additional monies as indicated he would have done so either in the UK will or the Kenyan will."

Court documents dated July 15, 2022 concluded that the family had reached an agreement and settled the matter.

"That by mutual consent of all the disputants in this matter, all the applications concerning the matter are removed by the act of signing this agreement, and the matter henceforth be marked settled in the court records with effect from the date of this agreement," the papers outlined

Bob Collymore's impressive legacy in Kenya

Bob Collymore was a beloved figure in the Kenyan business and entertainment circles, having given opportunities for development of the performed arts in Kenya through various Safaricom projects he initiated.

His tenure at Safaricom saw him form life-long friendships with top Kenyan C-suite managers and renowned local celebrities.