ADVERTISEMENT
Fans of Mbaitu FM thrown into mourning as popular presenter passes away

Amos Robi

Public figures, including Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and former KBC radio presenter Bonnie Musambi, expressed their condolences

The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia
The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia
  • Mercy Mawia passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi
  • She was known as Kamuwetangi and had a vibrant personality and dedication to her craft at Mbaitu FM
  • Mawia was celebrated as a distinguished journalist who engaged effortlessly with her audience

Vernacular radio presenter Mercy Mawia on Tuesday, 23rd July, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.

Mercy, affectionately known as Kamuwetangi, had been admitted for a surgical procedure. Her husband, Mr Mwangi, who was at her bedside, confirmed the death.

The sudden demise of Mercy Mawia has left a significant void in the hearts of her fans, colleagues, and the wider media fraternity.

Known for her vibrant personality and dedication to her craft, Mawia made a lasting impact at Mbaitu FM, where she was a cherished presenter.

The radio station confirmed her passing, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of such a talented individual.

The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia
The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia

Mercy Mawia was celebrated as a distinguished journalist who effortlessly engaged and interacted with her audience.

Her colleagues and listeners remember her not only for her exceptional talent but also for her warm and approachable nature.

Mawia's contributions to the media industry were profound, and she was a role model for many aspiring journalists.

Following the news of her passing, fellow journalists and public figures have expressed their condolences.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti sent heartfelt messages to Mercy's family and friends, praising her professional approach to journalism.

"I have learnt with shock and disbelief the sad news of the passing on of Mercy Mawia, a distinguished broadcast journalist who until her untimely demise was working with Mbaitu FM radio station.

The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia
The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia

"She was an iconic role model to young girls aspiring to pursue a career in the media. I pray that the almighty God grants her family strength to bear with the tragic loss and assure them of my personal support in the arrangements to accord her a deserving send-off," said Governor Ndeti.

Former KBC radio presenter Bonnie Musambi also expressed his sorrow, highlighting Mercy's contributions to Kamba radio and gospel music.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of MERCY MAWIA-KAMUWETANGI, one of Kamba's greatest female radio presenters of all time. With a loss so great, there are definitely no words to express this massive pain.

"My thoughts are with her family, friends, fans, and the entire Mbaitu FM - the radio station fraternity," Musambi remarked.

The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia
The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia

Fans and other radio presenters continue to mourn the loss of Mercy Mawia. Her influence and contributions to the media landscape will not be forgotten, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and admired her.

