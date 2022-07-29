Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Maalim, who served as deputy speaker of the National Assembly, said that his campaign convoy in Garissa County was halted and rerouted before bomb experts were called in.

“Our hawk-eyed security officers got intelligence info of IEDs planted in my campaign route to Liboi. They halted my convoy, rerouted us to a safe detour and engaged the services of bomb disposal experts. They then detonated the IEDs with ease. My profound gratitude to our officers,” he said.

He also shared photos showing the damage the explosive caused on the road.

“The exploded IEDs left a crater in the road. Congratulations to our gallant security officers for saving lives during this critical electioneering period,” he added.

Maalim has been campaigning for Azimio la Umoja Candidates in Garissa County and is also very vocal on insecurity in the region that borders Somalia.

He was travelling to Liboi Town which is 15 km from the Kenya - Somalia border.

In 2019, 11 GSU officers were killed after the vehicle their Toyota Landcruiser drove over an IED in Liboi.