RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Bomb experts were called in to detonate the explosive which left a crater on the road

Security officers at the scene of the explosion
Security officers at the scene of the explosion

Wiper deputy party leader Farah Maalim has narrated how security officers saved him from being killed by an explosive that had been planted on the road along the route he was travelling on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Maalim, who served as deputy speaker of the National Assembly, said that his campaign convoy in Garissa County was halted and rerouted before bomb experts were called in.

Our hawk-eyed security officers got intelligence info of IEDs planted in my campaign route to Liboi. They halted my convoy, rerouted us to a safe detour and engaged the services of bomb disposal experts. They then detonated the IEDs with ease. My profound gratitude to our officers,” he said.

Wiper deputy party leader Farah Maalim
Wiper deputy party leader Farah Maalim ece-auto-gen

He also shared photos showing the damage the explosive caused on the road.

The exploded IEDs left a crater in the road. Congratulations to our gallant security officers for saving lives during this critical electioneering period,” he added.

Maalim has been campaigning for Azimio la Umoja Candidates in Garissa County and is also very vocal on insecurity in the region that borders Somalia.

He was travelling to Liboi Town which is 15 km from the Kenya - Somalia border.

In 2019, 11 GSU officers were killed after the vehicle their Toyota Landcruiser drove over an IED in Liboi.

The National Police Service regrets to inform the public that NPS officers were on patrol along Damajale-Harehare Road near the Kenya-Somali border when their motor vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device,” Police IG Hillary Mutyambai said at the time.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Sakaja claims DCI is after him

Sakaja claims DCI is after him

CS Magoha finally apologises to NTV journalist

CS Magoha finally apologises to NTV journalist

Governance tool that has earned Uhuru praise among African leaders

Governance tool that has earned Uhuru praise among African leaders

Facebook accused of failing to detect hate speech ahead of elections

Facebook accused of failing to detect hate speech ahead of elections

Woman reveals sum of money she was paid to accuse Sonko of neglecting child

Woman reveals sum of money she was paid to accuse Sonko of neglecting child

Details of Chebukati's meeting with DCI over suspicious IEBC stickers

Details of Chebukati's meeting with DCI over suspicious IEBC stickers

Sh20K airtime & other hefty salaries politicians will earn in next govt

Sh20K airtime & other hefty salaries politicians will earn in next govt

CBK governor's response to claims of currency shortage

CBK governor's response to claims of currency shortage

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate