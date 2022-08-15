RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Let's meet in court - Kwale Governor elect tells opponents

Cyprian Kimutai

Achani replaces incumbent Salim Mvurya

Kwale Governor elect Fatuma Achani.

Kwale governor-elect Fatuma Achani has warned her opponents to meet her in court if they are willing to challenge and refute the gubernatorial results.

At the General Election held in August 9, Achani garnered 59,674 votes ahead of ODM's Prof Hamadi Boga (53,972), Pamoja African Alliance's Chai Lung’anzi (47,639) and Wiper's Ali Mwakwere (9,639).

Boga, Lung'anzi and Mwakwere however, declined to concede defeat claiming the electoral process was marred by electoral malpractices.

“As the second governor of this county, I am ready to face them and ready for whatever outcome. The three should follow the law if they are bothered and stop causing tension in the county,” stated Achani while addressing her supporters at Tiwi Magodzoni.

County Returning officer Obadiah Kariuki declaring Fatuma Achani new Kwale governor Image: SHABAN OMAR Pulse Live Kenya

Achani, who has served for 10 years as Kwale Deputy Governor, only joined politics in 2013 when the incumbent governor Salim Mvurya asked her to be his running mate.

In 2013, they were elected on the ODM party ticket before they moved out and got re-elected on the Jubilee party. However, the duo left Jubilee to join UDA towards the election.

Speaking after being declared the winner on August 12, Achani expressed her gratitude to God and Governor Mvurya whom he praised as a mentor.

“I want to thank Mvurya for the support that he gave me. I also want to thank my husband. This was a rough journey but I am happy I made it through,” she said.

