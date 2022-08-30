Female DCI officer lures gang leader to a date before arrest

According to Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi, the suspect (John Ngugi Maina) had gone missing for a month after he skipped a court appearance on July 26 to answer for his past crimes.

Officer got intelligence that Ngugi had been seen in brothels across the area but would flee before cops could catch up on him.

After many attempts, the police monitored his patterns, noting that he would often show up in the dens to pick up a woman and then leave with her to a secret hideout before dropping her in Murang’a town.

After pointing out Ngugi’s weaknesses, the police decided to take advantage and nabbed him.

They sourced for his number and asked a female police officer from the DCI in Kiambu to call and lure him into a trap.

“We were following the conversation and though he first hesitated, the womanising weakness in him made him drop his guard and he agreed to show up in town for a meeting, warning that he would not be staying long,” Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi told Nation.

The suspect arrived in 20 minutes and linked up with the undercover officer who caught his eye.

“He forgot that he was a fugitive … he led ‘his’ woman into a nearby bar and ordered … They were on their second drink each when three officers showed up and cuffed him. He is now in custody and will resume defending himself in his criminal case reference 388/22 at the Kigumo courthouse,” the police commander explained.

Ngugi is suspected to have led the Jeshi ya Gaica gang that has terrorised residents of Maragua in Murang’a.