RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Female DCI officer lures gang leader to a date before arrest

Denis Mwangi

The suspect, known for his liking for women, arrived after 20 mins, not-knowing that his date was an undercover officer

John Ngugi Maina
John Ngugi Maina

Police in Muranga were able to capture a wanted gang leader after one of the female officers lured him into the hands of the security officials.

Recommended articles

According to Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi, the suspect (John Ngugi Maina) had gone missing for a month after he skipped a court appearance on July 26 to answer for his past crimes.

Officer got intelligence that Ngugi had been seen in brothels across the area but would flee before cops could catch up on him.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

After many attempts, the police monitored his patterns, noting that he would often show up in the dens to pick up a woman and then leave with her to a secret hideout before dropping her in Murang’a town.

After pointing out Ngugi’s weaknesses, the police decided to take advantage and nabbed him.

They sourced for his number and asked a female police officer from the DCI in Kiambu to call and lure him into a trap.

READ: Police sharpshooter kills Katombi gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

We were following the conversation and though he first hesitated, the womanising weakness in him made him drop his guard and he agreed to show up in town for a meeting, warning that he would not be staying long,” Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi told Nation.

The suspect arrived in 20 minutes and linked up with the undercover officer who caught his eye.

He forgot that he was a fugitive … he led ‘his’ woman into a nearby bar and ordered … They were on their second drink each when three officers showed up and cuffed him. He is now in custody and will resume defending himself in his criminal case reference 388/22 at the Kigumo courthouse,” the police commander explained.

File Image of Police Vehicleac
File Image of Police Vehicleac https://www.pulselive.co.ke/news/local/interior-cs-fred-matiangi-recalls-all-police-officers-on-leave/j1rzgss Pulse Live Kenya

Ngugi is suspected to have led the Jeshi ya Gaica gang that has terrorised residents of Maragua in Murang’a.

He has been arrested severally, with his last offence being attempting to exhume the body of a tycoon to steal the casket.

READ: Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Supreme Court orders recount in 15 polling stations [List]

Supreme Court orders recount in 15 polling stations [List]

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

CJ Koome lists 9 key issues that will make or break Raila vs Ruto case

CJ Koome lists 9 key issues that will make or break Raila vs Ruto case

Fernandes Barasa floors Malala in Kakamega gubernatorial race

Fernandes Barasa floors Malala in Kakamega gubernatorial race

Female DCI officer lures gang leader to a date before arrest

Female DCI officer lures gang leader to a date before arrest

Governor Ndeti celebrates son's graduation from international school

Governor Ndeti celebrates son's graduation from international school

Abdulswamad Nassir declared Mombasa Governor-elect

Abdulswamad Nassir declared Mombasa Governor-elect

Supreme Court orders Sh1M refund to Moses Kuria, here's why

Supreme Court orders Sh1M refund to Moses Kuria, here's why

Murder suspect who fled India traced to Kenya

Murder suspect who fled India traced to Kenya

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

2020 Land Rover Defender

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met