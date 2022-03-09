RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Lady in Forest Road assault video reveals new infomation

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The lady, who has been identified as a UN agency employee, shed more light about the accident

A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7
A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7

More information continues to emerge on the assault of a female motorist along Wangari Maathai Road (formerly Forest Road) on March 4, 2022.

Recommended articles

A police statement recorded by the lady, who was identified as an employee of a United Nations agency, shed more light on the nature of the accident and how the chaotic scene unfolded.

She told authorities that on Friday, a bodaboda rider unexpectedly obstructed her vehicle, resulting in an accident that broke the rider’s leg.

A lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road
A lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road Pulse Live Kenya

The car came to a halt a few metres away from the scene of the crash but was surrounded by a group of boda boda operators, some of whom attempted to rob her.

She tried to take off but the riders chased her and blocked the vehicle again before opening the door and assaulting her.

As she screamed for help, one of the traffic officers who was alerted about the incident came to her rescue.

A video of the incident which went viral on Monday resulted in a countrywide crackdown on bodaboda riders which has seen over 900 motorcycles impounded.

The police have also identified suspects caught on video assaulting the lady, one of them being Zacharia Nyaore Obadia.

According to authorities, Zacharia was positively identified to be in the video by his wife and relatives on Tuesday.

Forest Road assault mastermind Zacharia Nyaore Obadia
Forest Road assault mastermind Zacharia Nyaore Obadia Pulse Live Kenya

The mastermind of the despicable sexual harassment incident, that has attracted countrywide condemnation has finally been unmasked. This is after undercover agents drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters,” read a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Police officers had traced the fugitive to Mukuru Kayaba but he managed to escape the dragnet through a sewer duct.

The suspect has also been positively identified by his wife and other relatives in his rural home, sexually assaulting the victim in the widely shared videotape. It is only a matter of time before we arrest him,” the DCI assured.

According to the police, Zacharia’s accomplices who were within the vicinity of the barbaric attack whether captured on the video clip or not, have all been identified scientifically.

They were also ordered to submit themselves at DCI headquarters before detectives catch up with them.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Billionaire cucu goes after Rigathi Gachagua's MP seat

Billionaire cucu goes after Rigathi Gachagua's MP seat

Details of Uhuru, Raila's last minute cancellation of Nyeri rallies

Details of Uhuru, Raila's last minute cancellation of Nyeri rallies

Kenya plans to build Sh47 million monument for Big Tim

Kenya plans to build Sh47 million monument for Big Tim

Kenyan accused of killing 18 women in USA finally speaks

Kenyan accused of killing 18 women in USA finally speaks

Top candidates seeking to become Nairobi's next governor

Top candidates seeking to become Nairobi's next governor

Another building collapses in Kinoo along Waiyaki Way [Photos]

Another building collapses in Kinoo along Waiyaki Way [Photos]

Senator Linturi forced to apologise for politicking in church [VIDEO]

Senator Linturi forced to apologise for politicking in church [VIDEO]

Three dead in Isiolo, cause of death Yellow Fever

Three dead in Isiolo, cause of death Yellow Fever

Top candidates vying for Nairobi Senator

Top candidates vying for Nairobi Senator

Trending

Lady harassed by boda boda riders, KOT demand justice

Boda boda riders at the junction of Kirinyaga and Racecourse Road in Nairobi on June 27, 2017

Why police took 3 days to arrest Forest Road assault suspects

A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7

2 women arrested in dramatic highway chase transporting Marijuana

2 Women arrested in dramatic highway chase transporting Marijuana

Details of DP Ruto's meeting at US White House

Deputy President William Ruto arriving at a past state function