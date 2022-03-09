Lady in Forest Road assault video reveals new infomation

A police statement recorded by the lady, who was identified as an employee of a United Nations agency, shed more light on the nature of the accident and how the chaotic scene unfolded.

She told authorities that on Friday, a bodaboda rider unexpectedly obstructed her vehicle, resulting in an accident that broke the rider’s leg.

The car came to a halt a few metres away from the scene of the crash but was surrounded by a group of boda boda operators, some of whom attempted to rob her.

She tried to take off but the riders chased her and blocked the vehicle again before opening the door and assaulting her.

As she screamed for help, one of the traffic officers who was alerted about the incident came to her rescue.

A video of the incident which went viral on Monday resulted in a countrywide crackdown on bodaboda riders which has seen over 900 motorcycles impounded.

The police have also identified suspects caught on video assaulting the lady, one of them being Zacharia Nyaore Obadia.

According to authorities, Zacharia was positively identified to be in the video by his wife and relatives on Tuesday.

“The mastermind of the despicable sexual harassment incident, that has attracted countrywide condemnation has finally been unmasked. This is after undercover agents drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters,” read a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Police officers had traced the fugitive to Mukuru Kayaba but he managed to escape the dragnet through a sewer duct.

“The suspect has also been positively identified by his wife and other relatives in his rural home, sexually assaulting the victim in the widely shared videotape. It is only a matter of time before we arrest him,” the DCI assured.

According to the police, Zacharia’s accomplices who were within the vicinity of the barbaric attack whether captured on the video clip or not, have all been identified scientifically.