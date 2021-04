Ferdinand Waititu obtains Court order stopping Mwananchi Credit from selling his cars over Sh10 million Debt

Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu has finally been granted orders by the Court, stopping Mwanachi Credit from selling his two luxury cars, over Sh10 million debt.

This comes days after the Micro-finance sought to auction Waititu’s high-end vehicles, to get recover the money they loaned him.

The former governor is said to have defaulted on the loan he took in 2020.