Fernandes Barasa floors Malala in Kakamega gubernatorial race

Barasa garnered 192,929 votes, followed closely by Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Cleophas Malala. In the event, Malala concedes, Barasa will be replacing outgoing Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Barasa thanked the people of Kakamega for electing him as the second governor of the fourth largest county in terms of population.

"It was not an easy journey, as you all know, this election was supposed to be conducted on August 9, which was then postponed to August 23. IEBC then announced that the elections would actually take place on August 29, however my supporters did not give up," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Barasa further thanked his party leader, Raila Odinga for the support. He reassured the Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate that he will not let his party down once he assumes office.

"The residents of Kakamega have demonstrated that our county is an Azimio county. They managed to elect-in 11 Members of Parliament (MP) out of the 13. We also have 48 Members of County Assembly out of 60," stated Barasa.

Malala concluded his victory speech by appreciating his competitors as well as encouraged them to join forces in order to help the people of Kakamega.

Aside from Malala, other aspirants included Maendeleo Development Party leader Sam Omukoko, Cyrus Jirongo (UDP), Suleman Sumba (KANU), Austine Opitso and Michael Osundwa.