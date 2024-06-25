The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Finance Bill 2024 protests kick off despite wave of abductions

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans from different counties have began protests against the Finance Bill 2024 on June 25.

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors take to the streets in Mombasa
Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors take to the streets in Mombasa

In Nairobi, demonstrators have already started assembling in the CBD.

Recommended articles

This comes hours after several individuals were captured on the eve of the protests.

Among those missing are Gabriel Oguda a policy analyst in the office of the Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly.

Others include X influencer Osama Otero, Drey Mwangi, Shadrack Kiprono, John Frank Githiaka Ernest Nyerere the Chief of Staff of the LSK President Faith Odhiambo.

12:30

Journalist Collins Olunga of AFP News agency shot and injured in the protests

x.com
12:30

Former U.S. President Obama’s sister Auma Obama tear-gassed during live interview with Larry Madowo on CNN
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
12:10

Goons on motorbikes spotted on Valley Road near Integrity Centre, Nairobi; they are attacking pedestrians and motorists.

12:00

Protestor confronts police officers in Nairobi CBD

x.com
11:00

Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir disrupts proceedings by raising 'Reject Finance Bill' placard
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
10:45

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protests underway in Eldoret

x.com
10:29
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
10:20

Youths protest against Finance Bill 2024 in Mombasa County
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
10:00

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors take to the streets in Kikuyu constituency
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
9:52

Opiyo Wandayi: "Up to this moment we are speaking here, we do not know the whereabouts of Mr Oguda who is an officer in the Office of the Leader of Minority Party. An officer who is supposed to make our work possible."

9:45

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi asks Police IG Koome to come forth with the whereabouts of missing Kenyans

Gabriel Oguda

Shad Khalif

Franje

Osama Otero

TemperCR7

Worldsmith

Harriet

Drey Mwangi

9:35

Medics set up stations to attend to injured protestors in Nairobi
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
9:30

Police officers in Nairobi arrest a protestor
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
doczytaj więcej
ADVERTISEMENT

