Finance Bill 2024 protests kick off despite wave of abductions

In Nairobi, demonstrators have already started assembling in the CBD.
Kenyans from different counties have began protests against the Finance Bill 2024 on June 25.
This comes hours after several individuals were captured on the eve of the protests.
Among those missing are Gabriel Oguda a policy analyst in the office of the Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly.
Others include X influencer Osama Otero, Drey Mwangi, Shadrack Kiprono, John Frank Githiaka Ernest Nyerere the Chief of Staff of the LSK President Faith Odhiambo.