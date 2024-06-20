The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

Lynet Okumu

With the main exits of the bus blocked by the dense crowd and the suffocating teargas, passengers were forced to exit through the windows in a desperate attempt to escape the fumes.

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]
Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]
  • Protests under the 'Occupy Parliament' banner are unfolding in Kenya
  • Video of tear gas directed at a moving bus has gone viral, causing panic among passengers
  • Protesters, mainly youths, are demanding the withdrawal of the bill and a more measured approach to managing protests

Recommended articles

Tensions are high across various parts of Kenya as protests under the 'Occupy Parliament' banner unfold.

Demonstrators are voicing strong opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, arguing that it would adversely impact Kenyans and demanding immediate withdrawal.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the protests were intended to be peaceful, the atmosphere quickly turned tense as police responded with tear gas.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

In a particularly concerning incident in Nairobi CBD, captured on video that has since gone viral, officers directed tear gas towards a moving public service bus, Super Metro, with passengers still aboard.

This action has sparked outrage among protesters and the general public, who question the necessity and safety of such tactics.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the teargas canisters hit the Super Metro bus, the interior quickly filled with choking fumes, causing panic among the passengers.

Protestors in Kilifi County
Protestors in Kilifi County Protestors in Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya

People inside the bus began coughing uncontrollably and their eyes watered as they struggled to breathe.

The chaos inside the bus was palpable, with passengers trying to find any means of escape.

With the main exits of the bus blocked by the dense crowd and the suffocating teargas, passengers were forced to exit through the windows in a desperate attempt to escape the fumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demonstrators, mostly youths, assisted by pulling individuals out to shield them from the irritating gas.

The protests have drawn significant attention as demonstrators, mainly youths, take to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the Finance Bill 2024.

Protesters argue that the bill's provisions would place an undue burden on ordinary Kenyans, exacerbating the already challenging economic conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their demands for the bill's withdrawal have been loud and clear. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages condemning the police's actions and demanding a more measured approach to managing protests.

The use of tear gas on a bus filled with passengers is seen by many as a reckless and dangerous act that could have had severe consequences.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

Blog:MPs begin voting for the 2nd reading of the Finance Bill 2024 [Video]
Live

Blog:MPs begin voting for the 2nd reading of the Finance Bill 2024 [Video]

Guard rewarded with cash over 10 times his salary for protecting protestors

Guard rewarded with cash over 10 times his salary for protecting protestors

7 key factors driving Gen Z's political awakening in Kenya

7 key factors driving Gen Z's political awakening in Kenya

Netizens react after Anonymous' stern warning to Kenyan gov't

Netizens react after Anonymous' stern warning to Kenyan gov't

Treasury lines up budgets cuts for KRA, HELB, TSC, school feeding & others

Treasury lines up budgets cuts for KRA, HELB, TSC, school feeding & others

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

Why Mudavadi has agreed to fold ANC party and merge with Ruto's UDA

Why Mudavadi has agreed to fold ANC party and merge with Ruto's UDA

Chief inspector who lost both arms during protest gets Sh1 million donation

Chief inspector who lost both arms during protest gets Sh1 million donation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto who was shot dead at Makadara law courts after shooting and injuring a judge, in the photo is also his wife Jennifer Wairimu who had appeared at the Makadara Law Courts

Details of senior cop gunned down at Makadara Law Courts & CJ Koome's reaction

President William Ruto and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa at JKIA on January 21, 2024

Ichung'wa learns tough lesson after etiquette lapse while meeting Ruto [Video]

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

Jowie Irungu in court with his parents

Family reveals what killed Jowie Irungu's father as legal team gives way forward