RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya ranked 119 on World Happiness Index

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

In Africa Kenya ranks 18th

Villagers of Kogelo doze off as they wait for the results of the American Presidential polls projected on November 5, 2008 at an open field via satellite, where they bore rain and cold hoping to hear that 'their son', Barack Obama, is now elected. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Villagers of Kogelo doze off as they wait for the results of the American Presidential polls projected on November 5, 2008 at an open field via satellite, where they bore rain and cold hoping to hear that 'their son', Barack Obama, is now elected. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

In the latest World Happiness Report, Kenya has been ranked 119th among 146 nations surveyed, with Finland being crowned top for the fifth year running. The UN-sponsored index has named Afghanistan as the least happy country in the world.

Recommended articles

This is a huge drop from last year's ranking where Kenya was placed 86th globally, just a place behind neighbours Uganda.

Mauritius at 49 in the world is the happiest nation in Africa, followed by South Africa (91), Gambia (93) Algeria (96), Liberia (97), Congo (99), Morocco (100), Mozambique (101), and Cameroon (102).

Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania recorded the biggest boosts in wellbeing. The largest falls in the World Happiness table, released on Friday, came in Lebanon, Venezuela and Afghanistan.

"This (index) presents a stark reminder of the material and immaterial damage that war does to its many victims," co-author Jan-Emmanuel De Neve said.

Finland's less than ten million people, known for their love of forests, lakes and saunas, topped the UN happiness study for the fifth year running
Finland's less than ten million people, known for their love of forests, lakes and saunas, topped the UN happiness study for the fifth year running dpa

What is the criteria for ranking?

The World Happiness Report is based on people's own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.

The scoring is based on factors such as healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption and high social trust, generosity in a community where people look after each other and freedom to make key life decisions.

As well as a personal sense of wellbeing, based on Gallup polls in each country, the happiness score takes account of GDP, social support, personal freedom and levels of corruption.

"The lesson of the World Happiness Report over the years is that social support, generosity to one another and honesty in government are crucial for wellbeing," report co-author Jeffrey Sachs wrote.

It assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average of data over a three-year period. Northern Europeans once again dominated the top spots with the Danes second behind the Finns, followed by the Icelandic, the Swiss and the Dutch.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya ranked 119 on World Happiness Index

Kenya ranked 119 on World Happiness Index

DP Ruto drags Mama Ngina's name in appeal to Uhuru [Video]

DP Ruto drags Mama Ngina's name in appeal to Uhuru [Video]

Uhuru opens new Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital [Photos]

Uhuru opens new Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital [Photos]

KCPE results set to be released next week - CS Magoha

KCPE results set to be released next week - CS Magoha

NMS boss Badi's term extended to beyond August polls

NMS boss Badi's term extended to beyond August polls

We are not to blame for Kenya's rise in cost of living, says Russia

We are not to blame for Kenya's rise in cost of living, says Russia

3 KDF heros awarded for rescuing US soldiers during Al Shabaab siege

3 KDF heros awarded for rescuing US soldiers during Al Shabaab siege

Details of Uhuru's meeting with Prince Edward at State House

Details of Uhuru's meeting with Prince Edward at State House

Police recruits face Sh1.2 million fines if they abscond before 10 years

Police recruits face Sh1.2 million fines if they abscond before 10 years

Trending

Artist behind Flossin Mauwano slogan explains origin and meaning of his highway graffiti

Stephen Mule

Kenyan motorists to start paying to access these 7 roads

Traffic officers during an operation

Police stop crackdown on boda bodas

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai during a past public function

Rigathi takes on Kenyatta family, implicates 6 of Uhuru's trusted officials

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a past UDA campaign rally