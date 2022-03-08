Mike Sonko, wife, daughters and minor all banned from USA

The State Department in a statement published Tuesday, March 8 banned the three from traveling to the United States citing Sonko's “involvement in significant corruption.”

"The Department of State is also announcing the designation of the following members of Sonko’s immediate family: wife Primrose Nyamu Mbuvi; their daughters Saumu Agnes Mbuvi and Salma Wanjiru Mbuvi; and Sonko’s minor child," read the statement in part.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued the declaration under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021.

"These designations reaffirm the commitment of the United States to combatting corruption and supporting the rule of law while strengthening democratic institutions in Kenya," said Blinken.

Blinken described Sonko's designation as an action that will serve to send a strong signal that the United States is a valuable partner in Kenya’s fight against corruption.

"While in office, Governor Sonko solicited bribes and kickbacks in exchange for awarding government contracts to his associates. His actions undermined the rule of law and the public’s faith in Kenya’s democratic institutions and public processes," he concluded.

Sonko to vie for Governor again

The news comes only hours after Sonko revealed he is in the race to reclaim his gubernatorial seat as he moves to the Supreme Court to challenge his impeachment.

Sonko said he will only be written off politically if he is rejected by the people and not by a group of individuals who want to write his political obituary.