RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Spectacular military event disrupts flights in Wilson

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Passengers have been advised to reschedule their flights

A Kenya Air Force unit matches during Jamhuri Day Celebration in 2015 at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi. [Source: Standard]
A Kenya Air Force unit matches during Jamhuri Day Celebration in 2015 at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi. [Source: Standard]

Domestic flights heading into and ones that fly out of Wilson Airport in Nairobi have been rescheduled due to a military event taking place in the multi-purpose Ulinzi Sports Complex at the Lang’ata Barracks.

Recommended articles

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the Wilson Airport airspace was scheduled to be closed on two separate days; Thursday, July 28 and Friday, August 5 for the 21 Battalion of the Kenya Rifles to conduct the Trooping of the Colour.

“The airspace will be closed on Thursday from 10am to 4pm and again on Friday from 10am to 4pm,” said the KCAA.

CIC of KDF and President of Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta at the monument of fallen soldiers at the Kenya Navy Base, Manda Bay in Lamu County.
CIC of KDF and President of Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta at the monument of fallen soldiers at the Kenya Navy Base, Manda Bay in Lamu County. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 16-year-old pilot lands in Kenya as part of his record breaking mission

Kenya is one of three African countries that still practices the traditional British ceremony of Trooping the Colour. The ceremony has been a tradition for infantry regiments of British and some Commonwealth countries since the 17th century.

The colours are the highest honour for any regiment or unit and are well-guarded and treasured. Losing the colours leads to the disbandment of the regiment or unit. All infantry units and bases are presented with both presidential and regimental colours.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Commander-In-Chief of the armed offices is expected to attend the event as he counts down the end to his tenure.

This is the second time this year Wilson Airport has had its airspace closed. On May 26, the Kenya Defence Force (KDF) held the Museum Air Show Festival.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2020 inspects a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), upon arrival at the Nyayo National Stadium for the Jamhuri Day celebrations.
President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2020 inspects a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), upon arrival at the Nyayo National Stadium for the Jamhuri Day celebrations. Pulse Live Kenya

The event took place at the newly renovated Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road when KDF partnered with Aero Club to display both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities.

Other participants of the airshow will include Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Farmland Aviation firefighting display, and aerobatics by Mark Hensman from South Africa among others.

READ: Uhuru makes surprise appearance at KDF airshow

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Spectacular military event disrupts flights in Wilson

Spectacular military event disrupts flights in Wilson

Rigathi Gachagua slams judge after losing Sh202 million in high court ruling

Rigathi Gachagua slams judge after losing Sh202 million in high court ruling

Rigathi Gachagua loses Sh202 million

Rigathi Gachagua loses Sh202 million

DCI sharpshooter wins 4 gold medals at Queen’s Shooting Competition in UK

DCI sharpshooter wins 4 gold medals at Queen’s Shooting Competition in UK

Media Council's tough demands to Magoha for likening journalist to Al-Shabaab

Media Council's tough demands to Magoha for likening journalist to Al-Shabaab

Uhuru's message to residents after launching Nakuru Railway Station

Uhuru's message to residents after launching Nakuru Railway Station

Interesting details about plane used to transport ballot papers

Interesting details about plane used to transport ballot papers

Ex-Sol Generation musician Crystal Asige nominated to Parliament

Ex-Sol Generation musician Crystal Asige nominated to Parliament

Matiang'i: Why theres a shortage of Sh200, Sh100 notes

Matiang'i: Why theres a shortage of Sh200, Sh100 notes

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group