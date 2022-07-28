Spectacular military event disrupts flights in Wilson

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the Wilson Airport airspace was scheduled to be closed on two separate days; Thursday, July 28 and Friday, August 5 for the 21 Battalion of the Kenya Rifles to conduct the Trooping of the Colour.

“The airspace will be closed on Thursday from 10am to 4pm and again on Friday from 10am to 4pm,” said the KCAA.

Kenya is one of three African countries that still practices the traditional British ceremony of Trooping the Colour. The ceremony has been a tradition for infantry regiments of British and some Commonwealth countries since the 17th century.

The colours are the highest honour for any regiment or unit and are well-guarded and treasured. Losing the colours leads to the disbandment of the regiment or unit. All infantry units and bases are presented with both presidential and regimental colours.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Commander-In-Chief of the armed offices is expected to attend the event as he counts down the end to his tenure.

This is the second time this year Wilson Airport has had its airspace closed. On May 26, the Kenya Defence Force (KDF) held the Museum Air Show Festival.

The event took place at the newly renovated Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road when KDF partnered with Aero Club to display both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities.