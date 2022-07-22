Vehicle bursts into flames during fueling inside petrol station [Video]

Videos of the petrol station attendants trying to put out the fire went viral on social media the following day on Friday.

The employees struggled to contain the fire with mobile fire extinguishers but the flames continued consuming the vehicle.

Fire fighting teams also responded to the emergency and managed to put out the fire which had started around 12:00 noon.

No casualties were reported from the incident.

Fire incident at Stem Hotel in Nakuru

This comes one month after three persons, including two employees and a client, were injured after a fire broke out at Stem Hotel in Nakuru.

The fire was quickly spreading to other places when firefighters from the Kenya Pipeline and the Nakuru County administration arrived at the scene and put out the flames.

According to police investigations, a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen area caused the fire.

In the same month of June, a woman and her two children were killed when a fire broke out in their home in Kisulisuli, Nakuru.

The source of the fire was not immediately determined, however several locals claimed it was started by an electrical failure.