Vehicle bursts into flames during fueling inside petrol station [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The Toyota Probox was engulfed in flames while the fuel hose was still connected to the tank

A Toyota Probox that caught fire at Olympic Petrol Station in Nakuru County on Thursday
A Toyota Probox that caught fire at Olympic Petrol Station in Nakuru County on Thursday

A fire engulfed Olympic Petrol Station in Nakuru County on Thursday, July 21, 2022, after a Toyota Probox that was being fuelled caught fire.

Videos of the petrol station attendants trying to put out the fire went viral on social media the following day on Friday.

The employees struggled to contain the fire with mobile fire extinguishers but the flames continued consuming the vehicle.

A Toyota Probox caught fire at Olympic Petrol Station in Nakuru County on Thursday
A Toyota Probox caught fire at Olympic Petrol Station in Nakuru County on Thursday Pulse Live Kenya

Fire fighting teams also responded to the emergency and managed to put out the fire which had started around 12:00 noon.

No casualties were reported from the incident.

This comes one month after three persons, including two employees and a client, were injured after a fire broke out at Stem Hotel in Nakuru.

The fire was quickly spreading to other places when firefighters from the Kenya Pipeline and the Nakuru County administration arrived at the scene and put out the flames.

According to police investigations, a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen area caused the fire.

Fire trucks belonging to Nakuru fire station
Fire trucks belonging to Nakuru fire station Pulse Live Kenya

In the same month of June, a woman and her two children were killed when a fire broke out in their home in Kisulisuli, Nakuru.

READ: Matiang'i takes action in plan to eradicate 'Confirm' gang

The source of the fire was not immediately determined, however several locals claimed it was started by an electrical failure.

Another woman was also found burnt beyond recognition under a heap of beddings in a house that had been razed by a huge fire.

Denis Mwangi

