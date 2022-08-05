RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

5 police officers injured after ambush by gunmen

Denis Mwangi

Five police officers were injured after suspected Al Shabaab militants ambushed a team of security officers on Friday.

The security agents were on patrol in Mandera south when the incident happened.

According to police, one of the officers was shot in the forehead while the other four sustained injuries when they leapt out of their patrol car for cover.

The officers were rushed to Elwak sub-county referral hospital where they received treatment and were discharged.

The patrol comprised officers from a multi-agency team drawn from the BPU, ASTU, CIPU ,DCI AND General duty officers.

Soldiers from the Kenya Defence Forces and the GSU came to their rescue and repulsed the attackers.

"The team was led by the SCPC Mandera Central and on reaching at the scene, they were sprayed with bullets by suspected Al Shabaab militias," read an excerpt of the police report.

This comes six months after a matatu explosion killed 7 in the county. According to a police report, the gunmen also fired a rocket-propelled grenade immediately after the explosion.

More to follow…

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

