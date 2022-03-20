Grita Muthoni becomes first woman candidate in 2022 presidential election [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Grita Muthoni becomes first woman candidate in 2022 presidential election

Miriam Mwende

Ford-Asili party forwards Muthoni Grita as presidential flag-bearer

The 2022 presidential election has this weekend witnessed three new contenders, among them a female candidate from the Ford-Asili party, Muthoni Grita.

Ms Grita announced her candidature on Sunday, noting that top on her agenda for Kenya is human rights, women's rights as well as youth empowerment.

"I come to you today, humbly representing and tendering my aspiration to be the fifth president of the great Republic of Kenya. I am Grita Muthoni, a Kenyan by birth. I am a patriotic Kenyan and a mother. Mothers nurture, love all children equally and this is what Kenyans need now," she declared.

She went on to breakdown the ways in which she intends to transform the nation.

"My call into leadership is people-driven for millions of Kenyans who are seeking an alternative and authentic leadership. Kenyans are exhausted, suffering and depressed by the current options in leadership. They have been in power for decades and have failed to offer solutions. in fact, they are part of the problem the country is facing," she stated.

Grita is vying on a Forum for the Restoration of Democracy–Asili (FORD–Asili) party ticket. The party first fielded a presidential election candidate in 1992, the late Kenneth Matiba.

The party would again field the late Martin Shikuku in the 1997 presidential election. Muthoni noted that her bid is inspired by the two leaders.

"I'm calling on everyone to work together, build together, dare together, dream together and reach our collective deired destination as one people. There's no better time for me to make this statement than while standing on the shoulders of our nation's liberators and freedom fighters Kenneth Stanley Matiba and Joseph Martin Shikuku, to name but a few," she noted.

Miriam Mwende

