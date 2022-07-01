RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ford Kenya official dies in lodging, woman arrested

Denis Mwangi

Ford Kenya's national organising secretary in Bungoma Moses Nabibya was found dead inside the room

Ford Kenya’s national organising secretary in Bungoma Moses Nabibya was found dead inside a lodging in Webuye on Thursday, June 30.

According to Webuye East police boss Martha Ng’etich, police arrested a 25-year-old woman who was in the company of the man.

"Hendry Walucho Kisiangani who is the manager of the resort came and recorded the statement with the police. The woman is the main suspect," the police boss told the media.

Hotel records show that the Ford Kenya leader checked into the hotel with the woman at around 11pm.

"They spent the night in one of our rooms and at around 5am, the gentleman started complaining of rising blood pressure while inside the room with the lady," Ng’etich said.

The woman dashed out of the room to seek help and by the time the hotel manager went to check on him, Moses had already passed away inside the room.

They only found two pairs of painkillers tablets were found on the table.

Bungoma Senator who is also the Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has mourned his colleague as a loyal party member.

"This morning, I lost a strong pillar in our party Mr Moses Nabibiya who was a very loyal party supporter.

"Mr Nabibya has stood with the party in bad and good times and was its pillar, particularly in Kimilili. My condolences go out to his family, friends and Ford Kenya fraternity," Wetang’ula eulogised.

A fearless man who will be remembered for his active involvement in local Ford Kenya party politics and issues affecting the party in the county,” Bungoma woman representative Catherine Wambilianga.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

