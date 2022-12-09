President William Ruto’s candidate in the Bungoma Senatorial by-election Mwambu Mabonga has lost to Ford Kenya’s Wafula Wakoli.
Wetangula's candidate trounces Ruto man in Bungoma senatorial by election
The by-election was held to replace Moses Wetangula who resigned to contest the National Assembly Speaker position
Recommended articles
Ruto’s UDA party had fronted Mabonga in the by-election which was held on Thursday, December 8.
Wakoli, who enjoyed the support of his predecessor National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, was declared the senator-elect after garnering 64,009 votes.
Mabonga came second with 45,682 votes while Azimio la Umoja candidate Wafula Wamunyinyi was third with 22,296 votes.
The by-election was held to replace Wetangula who resigned to contest the National Assembly Speaker position, which he won.
More to follow…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke