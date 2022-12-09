ADVERTISEMENT
Wetangula's candidate trounces Ruto man in Bungoma senatorial by election

Denis Mwangi

The by-election was held to replace Moses Wetangula who resigned to contest the National Assembly Speaker position

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula with incoming Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula with incoming Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli

President William Ruto’s candidate in the Bungoma Senatorial by-election Mwambu Mabonga has lost to Ford Kenya’s Wafula Wakoli.

Ruto’s UDA party had fronted Mabonga in the by-election which was held on Thursday, December 8.

Wakoli, who enjoyed the support of his predecessor National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, was declared the senator-elect after garnering 64,009 votes.

UDA candidate for Bungoma senatorial by election Mwambu Mabonga
UDA candidate for Bungoma senatorial by election Mwambu Mabonga Pulse Live Kenya

Mabonga came second with 45,682 votes while Azimio la Umoja candidate Wafula Wamunyinyi was third with 22,296 votes.

The by-election was held to replace Wetangula who resigned to contest the National Assembly Speaker position, which he won.

More to follow…

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

