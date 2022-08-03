RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Foreigner fights guards in early moring drama outside Nairobi club [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

What started as an altercation quickly degenerated into a physical fight roping in a woman who was in his company

Foreigner fights guards in early moring drama outside Club Gemini in Nairobi
Foreigner fights guards in early moring drama outside Club Gemini in Nairobi

There was early morning drama at Ad Life Plaza in Nairobi’s Kilimani area where a foreigner was arrested alongside a woman in his company after causing a fracas.

Recommended articles

According to journalist Saddique Shaban who captured the incident on his phone, the couple had just left Club Gemini, located inside the building and went into Chandarana Supermarket.

Inside the supermarket, the duo reportedly broke a glass and was asked to pay for it after which the man became abusive and violent.

Shaban observed that the couple appeared to have been intoxicated, with the man yelling cuss words at the security guards.

adlifee
adlifee Pulse Live Kenya

What started as an altercation quickly degenerated into a fight after the foreigner resisted attempts to be restrained.

The security guards wrestled him to the ground, as the crowd that was starting to gather watched in surprise.

The woman tried to intervene but was quickie overpowered. Some members of the public tried to stop the fight while others joined in beating the foreigner.

Quick police action saved the couple from further wrath of the public. The intoxicated duo were taken away by plainclothes officers who assaulted me in the process of filming this and confiscated my identity card shortly after the last frame,” Shaban shared.

Even after the police arrived, the shopper tried to resist arrest but was taken away by police officers dressed in plain clothes.

adlifeee
adlifeee Pulse Live Kenya

Shaban also shared a photo of the police officer who took his phone and asked members of the public to help trace him.

If anyone knows this policeman alleged to be from Kilimani, please let me know. He assaulted me and fled with my identification card. Demanded that I erase the footage, seeking support from bodaboda riders. They declined and told him journalism isn't a crime,” he said.

The identities of the couple are yet to be revealed.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mt Kenya region favoured during campaigns - Senator Kajwang'

Mt Kenya region favoured during campaigns - Senator Kajwang'

Foreigner fights guards in early moring drama outside Nairobi club [Video]

Foreigner fights guards in early moring drama outside Nairobi club [Video]

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

We will not shutdown the internet during elections - CS Mucheru

We will not shutdown the internet during elections - CS Mucheru

Wajackoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

Wajackoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

Death of al-Qaeda emir leads to increased surveillance in Kenya

Death of al-Qaeda emir leads to increased surveillance in Kenya

How DCI detectives arrested wanted fugitive in early morning raid

How DCI detectives arrested wanted fugitive in early morning raid

US Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Kisumu

US Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Kisumu

Uhuru grants woman Sh50 million to expand her business

Uhuru grants woman Sh50 million to expand her business

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Serve Progressive Academy

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Security officers at the scene of the explosion

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close