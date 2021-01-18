Form 3 student in Custody for Killing School Guard in Vihiga

A form three student from Nyang’ori Boys Secondary School in Vihiga is in Police custody after he allegedly attacked and killed a school guard.

Reports indicate that the student in question attacked the guard (Willy Mukonambi) with a rod, hitting him several times on the head before he was saved by his colleagues.

He was then rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police report explains that the student had become unruly, attacking his fellow students, an act that forced the guard to intervene, before the student turned on him.

The 18-year-old student is presently in lawful custody and is expected to be charged with murder.

Mokwerero Secondary School

Just the other day, another form 2 student at Mokwerero Secondary School in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County was arrested after attempting to hack the Deputy Principal with a panga.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) condemned the attacks on teachers, as they called for better mentorship of students.

"TSC regrets the recent attacks on our teachers by the leaners in Kisii and the attempted attack by another student in Mokwerero Sec School in Nyamira County. Let’s all Kenyans of goodwill help mentor our children positively," a statement from TSC outlined.

Kisii High school

On Tuesday last week, yet another Form Three student at Kisii High school attacked two teachers - Edwin Mokaya and Elvis Maoto - after they confronted him on tardiness.

Mr. Mokaya had asked the student to kneel down at the staffroom when the student reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the teacher on the forehead, back and legs.

Noticing the commotion, Mr. Maoto intervened and was also stabbed and seriously injured before his colleagues managed to restrain the student.

The student was on Wednesday arraigned in court and charged with attempted murder.