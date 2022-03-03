Latest Baringo bandit attack claims the life of Form 3 student

The Form Three student at Tuyotich Secondary School was making his way to a nearby school where his family has been sheltering when he was shot by armed bandits in Sinoni area.

This is the second attack on students, the most recent one having claimed the lives of two primary school pupils who were out herding cattle.

Families in the area are now living in fear of their children some of whom are set to write their final examinations. The residents have been seeking refuge in schools following series of attacks by the criminals and are now worried they may have to leave to allow national examinations candidates write their exams.

Locals are arguing that the bandits are targeting the vulnerable in the area to destabilize peace and wreck more havoc.

A government sanctioned operation in the volatile area is seemingly bearing no fruits with leaders in the region calling for the upscaling of security.

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno said it was time the government deployed the Kenya Defence Forces in the region as the police have seemingly been overwhelmed by the situation.

Daniel Chemno Photo credits/FB/County Govt of Uasin Gishu Pulse Live Kenya

“Time is now for the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) to intervene and restore calm in Kerio Valley since the police have proved unable to quell the skirmishes,” said Mr Chemno.

Keiyo South Member of Parliament (MP) Daniel Rono on the other hand urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to have security restoration in the region as part of his legacy arguing that the government did much talking with little doing.