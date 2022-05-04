RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Magoha urges headteachers to accept pupils lacking uniform

Cyprian Kimutai

Headteachers told to accommodate form one pupils until money is availed to buy new uniforms

(FILE IMAGE) KOGELO, KENYA - FEBRUARY 05: Kenyan school students stand outside gates to their school; the Senator Obama Kogelo Secondary school, on February 5, 2008 in Kogelo, Kenya. (Photo Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
(FILE IMAGE) KOGELO, KENYA - FEBRUARY 05: Kenyan school students stand outside gates to their school; the Senator Obama Kogelo Secondary school, on February 5, 2008 in Kogelo, Kenya. (Photo Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has warned headteachers from rejecting form one pupils who show up to school without a decent school uniform.

CS Magoha while speaking at Nyeri High on Wednesday, May 4 pleaded with headteachers to be considerate especially towards children from humble backgrounds.

“It is extremely important for principals to have a human face when dealing with these matters. Those students who have exact uniforms that are in good condition should be accommodated until they are able to acquire new ones,” Prof Magoha said.

CS Magoha further explained that a child who is intelligent and willing to learn should not be chased away from school just because they lack proper uniform. He said that it is the duty of the school to take him/her in until the parents or guardians are able to buy new uniform.

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group
A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

“If we have a completely intelligent child from a poor background who is definitely going to have a scholarship, let’s admit them and provide a uniform under the school kitty and deduct the same once the money comes,” he stated.

Form One admissions are currently ongoing across the country, beginning today, May 5 until May 10.

All candidates who sat the 2021 KCPE have been placed in the 9,200 public schools across the country, in line with the government’s implementation of the 100 per cent transition.

The Ministry of Education placed 38,797 candidates in National schools; 214, 960 in Extra-County schools; 218, 456 in County schools; 2,045 for Special Needs Education; 726, 311 in sub-county schools while 9,128 are refugees in camps.

Cyprian Kimutai

