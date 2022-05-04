CS Magoha urges headteachers to accept pupils lacking uniform

CS Magoha while speaking at Nyeri High on Wednesday, May 4 pleaded with headteachers to be considerate especially towards children from humble backgrounds.

“It is extremely important for principals to have a human face when dealing with these matters. Those students who have exact uniforms that are in good condition should be accommodated until they are able to acquire new ones,” Prof Magoha said.

CS Magoha further explained that a child who is intelligent and willing to learn should not be chased away from school just because they lack proper uniform. He said that it is the duty of the school to take him/her in until the parents or guardians are able to buy new uniform.

“If we have a completely intelligent child from a poor background who is definitely going to have a scholarship, let’s admit them and provide a uniform under the school kitty and deduct the same once the money comes,” he stated.

Form One admissions are currently ongoing across the country, beginning today, May 5 until May 10.

All candidates who sat the 2021 KCPE have been placed in the 9,200 public schools across the country, in line with the government’s implementation of the 100 per cent transition.