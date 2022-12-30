ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Amos Robi

Akombe fled the country in 2017 a week before the repeat presidential election

Roselyn Akombe
Roselyn Akombe

Former Commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dr Roselyn Akombe is back in the country after six years of self-imposed exile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Akombe who left the country in 2017 on her social media shared photos of herself in the country with the caption ‘No place like home’.

Akombe fled the country just a week before the presidential election re-run of 2017 saying her fleeing was forced due to threats and intimidation which could not guarantee the commission delivering a credible election.

Akombe who lived in New York, USA said she had never felt the fear she felt in her own country.

Although the 46-year-old was miles away from home, she actively participated in conversations and matters in the country on social media.

Roselyn Akombe
Roselyn Akombe Roselyn Akombe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Dr. Akombe exposes Ezra Chiloba’s chilling warning over Msando's murder

In 2018, Akombe said she was ready to give her testimony on the case of former IEBC staffer Chris Msando.

"Looking forward to the DCI requesting a public inquest into the brutal torture and murder of my @IEBCKenya colleague Chris Msando and Ms Ngumbu. I confirm my availability to be interviewed under oath," she said via a Tweet.

In 2020, Akombe exposed former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba for trying to silence her after showing interest in testifying in the murder case of Chris Msando.

In the 2022 general elections, Akombe paid tribute to Embakasi East IEBC returning officer Daniel Mbolu Musyoka who was found murdered in a forest.

"Devastated that the missing IEBC Kenya RO has been found murdered in a forest. I remember Mbolu as a diligent officer who dedicated his life to public service. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. A public inquest into his death is urgent," she stated.

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba (left) Chair Wafula Chebukati and former Commissioner Roselyn Akombe (right)
IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba (left) Chair Wafula Chebukati and former Commissioner Roselyn Akombe (right) ece-auto-gen

READ: Ex-IEBC CEO sentenced to 4 years in jail for Sh1.3B irregular tender award

Before joining the IEBC Akombe worked with the United Nations and was based in NewYork, USA.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senator Cherargei ejected over comments on Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment report

Senator Cherargei ejected over comments on Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment report

CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Ruto mourns Catherine Kasavuli in poetic message to family

Ruto mourns Catherine Kasavuli in poetic message to family

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

Three suspects in custody over incident involving 3-year-old Junior Sagini in Kisii County

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Traffic jam

Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off