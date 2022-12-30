Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Akombe who left the country in 2017 on her social media shared photos of herself in the country with the caption ‘No place like home’.

Akombe fled the country just a week before the presidential election re-run of 2017 saying her fleeing was forced due to threats and intimidation which could not guarantee the commission delivering a credible election.

Akombe who lived in New York, USA said she had never felt the fear she felt in her own country.

Although the 46-year-old was miles away from home, she actively participated in conversations and matters in the country on social media.

Roselyn Akombe Pulse Live Kenya

In 2018, Akombe said she was ready to give her testimony on the case of former IEBC staffer Chris Msando.

"Looking forward to the DCI requesting a public inquest into the brutal torture and murder of my @IEBCKenya colleague Chris Msando and Ms Ngumbu. I confirm my availability to be interviewed under oath," she said via a Tweet.

In 2020, Akombe exposed former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba for trying to silence her after showing interest in testifying in the murder case of Chris Msando.

In the 2022 general elections, Akombe paid tribute to Embakasi East IEBC returning officer Daniel Mbolu Musyoka who was found murdered in a forest.

"Devastated that the missing IEBC Kenya RO has been found murdered in a forest. I remember Mbolu as a diligent officer who dedicated his life to public service. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. A public inquest into his death is urgent," she stated.

ece-auto-gen