Family reveals what killed Chris Msando's mother & final minutes alive

Charles Ouma

Mama Maria Msando died at a Kisumu Hospital on Friday

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando's mother, Maria Msando is dead.
Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando's mother, Maria Msando

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando's mother, Maria Msando is dead.

Mama Msando breathed her last on Friday with the family sharing details of his last minutes alive.

Her eldest son, Peter Msando told the press that she succumbed to multiple organ failure on Friday morning.

She went into a comma at around 1pm on Thursday and was rushed to Avenue Hospital in Kisumu for treatment.

She was placed in Intensive Care Unit where her condition did not improve and breathed her last on Friday morning.

READ: Moses Kuria’s response after netizens linked him to Chris Msando’s 2017 murder

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando
Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando Pulse Live Kenya

Peter added that the deceased had been ailing with the family going through a rough patch after Msando’s death.

Msando had been paying for his mother’s treatment and his murder left the family in a tight position.

Orengo mourns Mama Msando

Siaya Governor James Orengo was among the first to break news of mama Maria’s demise sent his condolences to the family noting her death is a big blow.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of the late IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando for the passing on of their family matriarch Mama Maria Msando.

"Mama had a magnetic personality and ability to care deeply for others that allowed her to cultivate many lasting relationships. May her soul Rest in Eternal Peace," Orengo stated.

The Msando family was thrust into the limelight after Chris Msando who was the ICT Manager at IEBC went missing a few days to the 2017 elections.

READ: Dr. Akombe exposes Ezra Chiloba’s chilling warning over Msando's murder

His lifeless body was found in a thicket bearing signs of torture before he was murdered.

Akombe surfaces with warning

A probe was launched into Msando’s death with commissioner Roselyn Akombe claiming that she was warned by the then IEBC CEO when she expressed interest in testifying.

In a statement complete with a screenshot of the email, Akombe revealed that the former IEBC CEO had warned her after she expressed interest in testifying in the murder of the commission’s former ICT boss who met his death barely a week to the 2017 general elections.

The email was direct to the point, warning her to keep off the matter.

"Do not attempt to rewrite history. Our silence is not your license," read the email.

Years after his death, the family is yet to know who killed Msando and why.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

