Ibrahim ‘Johnny’ Ahmed, a former Kamukunji parliamentary seat aspirant, was on Friday (today) buried at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery.

According to his political party, ODM, Ibrahim had been ‘battling kidney problems for years.’ He passed away on Friday morning at the Coptic Hospital.

His body was later taken to Masjid Salama in South C for burial preparations in line with Islamic rites.

The City Politician who was also the deputy secretary general of Jamia Mosque and has been mourned by many.

Deputy President, William Ruto

"Ibrahim Ahmed ‘Johnny’ was a principled and respected leader. He was enterprising, selfless and gifted with a charming personality. We will miss his touch that uplifted many ordinary households.Our condolences to the family, their loved ones, the Jamia Mosque fraternity and the people of Kamukunji in this time of grief. Rest In Peace."

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party

“We mourn the death of our member & former candidate for the Kamukunji parliamentary seat Ibrahim Ahmed who has been battling kidney problems for years. As a party, we appreciate the time we shared together & the ideas he gave. We pray for his soul to RIP.”

Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula

"I have learnt with great sadness that my friend Hon Ibrahim Johnny is no more. Johnny was a generous, amiable, sociable urbane politician who was committed to the unity of our great nation. I will truly miss his wit and joy. RIP Ndugu."

Radio Presenter, Gidi Gidi

"Jana 9pm we chatting on WhatsApp, 6am you are gone, 11am buried....weuh this life 😭😭😭 Go well brother Johnny 🙏🙏🙏."

Photos from the Burial Ibrahim ‘Johnny’ Ahmed

