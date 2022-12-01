RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Billionaire Stanley Githunguri dies

Denis Mwangi

The late businessman enjoyed a cordial relationship with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, before becoming his banker.

Stanley Githunguri
Stanley Githunguri

Former Kiambaa MP and businessman Stanley Githunguri has passed away.

Reports reaching the news desk say Githunguri passed away at a hospital in Nairobi at the age of 77.

The family is yet to make an announcement.

Stanley Githunguri
Stanley Githunguri Pulse Live Kenya

Kiambaa MP John Kawanjiku celebrated the lawmaker's undivided commitment to the country's unity and progress in a condolence message.

“I interacted with Githunguri as a young man, he was a dedicated leader who was committed to the welfare of his people”, Kawanjiku eulogised.

The late businessman enjoyed a cordial relationship with Kenya’s founding father Jomo Kenyatta, before becoming his banker.

In his debut as a politician, Githunguri secured the Kiambaa MP seat in 2007 that was previously held by the late Njenga Karume.

He ran for the Kiambu senatorial seat in 2013 but was defeated by former Senator Kimani Wamatangi, who is now the current governor.

Lillian Towers
Lillian Towers Pulse Live Kenya

He retreated to his private life and managed his businesses.

His properties include Lilian towers, which house the Nairobi Safari Club, Ridgeways Mall, and other properties in Rubiru and Kiambu counties.

More to follow...

