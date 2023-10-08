The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wilson Sossion mourns mother's sudden death in emotional message

Charles Ouma

Wilson Sossion's mother, Mama Ruth Chepng’eno collapsed at home and was rushed to Tenwek Hospital where she was confirmed dead

Former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion
Former Kenya national Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion’s mother is dead.

Mama Ruth Chepng’eno is reported to have collapsed at home and was rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

In a statement released to the public, the former nominated Member of Parliament shared news of his mother’s demise writing:

“It is with deep shock and sorrow that we announce the passing on to glory of our beloved mother Ruth Chepng’eno Sossion. She collapsed at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Tenwek Hospital. May she Rest In Eternal Peace”.

Condolences streamed in with leaders across the political joining the grieving family in prayers.

"Heartfelt condolence to you and your family," former Bomet East MP Bernard Bett said in a statement.

Sossion's rise in union and national politics

Sossion began his career at Tenwek High School in 1983 as a teacher.

He rose through the ranks to head the giant Teachers’ Union in 2013 and became a prominent figure in Kenya’s trade unions.

READ: Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

He would venture into politics after warming up to the National Super Alliance (NASA) headed by Raila Odinga in the 2017 general elections.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta eventually won the contest, with Sossion landing a nomination to parliament.

The 2022 election would see Sossion switch sides and join Unted Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by President William Ruto who faced off with Odinga.

His attempts to clinch the party ticket for the Bomet Senatorial seat was unsuccessful.

His efforts did not go unnoticed as he was nominated by President William Ruto to serve as Ministry of Tourism Chief Administrative Secretary.

The appointment however failed to see light of day as a court ruling declared the position unconstitutional.

