Wilson Sossion spills beans on degrees used by MPs

Speaking on national television, Sossion said the lawmakers are using papers of other people to be cleared to run for different seats.

“Very many characters in this country have got unscrupulous printed certificates from River road and are used to get jobs while some individuals may have used documents of other citizens” Sossion noted.

The sentiments by Sossion come after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) found itself on a tough spot after clearing presidential aspirant Walter Mongare popularly known as Nyambane and later revoking his certificate over fake papers.

The commission has also been questioned after clearing Kapseret member of parliament Oscar Sudi who is allegedly said not to have completed school.

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has also found himself in a tough spot over his academic credentials which are in question. The university of Nairobi has since dismissed the senator graduated from the institution contrary to what he has been saying.

It is true Sakaja was admitted to the university and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, studied from first year up to fourth year, but is yet to graduate,” UoN communications director John Orindi said.

The senator has also refused to table evidence he paid school fees to Team University which he said he graduated from with a bachelor of science in management.

Sakaja said the allegations by the petitioners were wild, noting that the pages on booklet bearing his were omitted.

