Former Standard Group CEO, Sam Shollei has expressed his disappointment over the reporting of the death of Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli.

The former boss said that KTN News failed to break the news in good time, unlike other media houses in the country.

He went on to commend rival station Citizen TV for doing a good job by breaking the news on time.

Shollei further added that his expectations of “the CNN of Africa” referring to KTN News which is supposed to be a 24 hours news channel, were very high and that they need to do better.

"I started KTN News 5 years ago to break news 24 hours a day. I am saddened watching KTN and they are not reporting Magufulis death. Kudos Citizen but I am ashamed by what KTN News is doing! KTN News was supposed to be CNN of Africa!!" said Mr Shollei.

President Magufuli’s death announcement came a few minutes before midnight and most media houses had already picked up on the story.

Speculation on Magufuli’s death started early March and his death was announced by Vice President Ms. Samia Suluhu on Wednesday, March 17th.

