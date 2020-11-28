Former Lagdera MP Abdullahi Sheikh Dahir has died.

The news of his death was announced by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale who remembered him as a peace and harmony advocate among communities.

Duale termed Abdullahi who served as Lagdera MP between 2002 to 2007 as a great and respectable Muslim leader whose guidance the Somali community will greatly miss.

His final prayers will be held at the Masjid Nur and he will be laid to rest at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery.

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raj'iun (We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return). Following the death of Hon Abdullahi Sheikh Dahir, Former Lagdera MP (2002-2007) Garissa county, He was great leader, friend, prominent community elder.

His jaanaza prayers will be held at Masjid Nur and burial at Langata Muslim Cemetery, Nairobi County. He was a prominent Muslim leader and respectable Somali elder that the community and Garissa in particular will forever miss his guidance.

He was a man who advocated for peace and harmony among communities during his leadership. May Almighty Allah dwell him in Jannatul firdowas and grant his family patience,” tweeted Duale.