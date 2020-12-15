Former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama has been arrested in one of the polling stations in Msambweni.

His arrest came shortly after chaos erupted in a polling station, during the ongoing Msambweni by-election.

According to Muthama, he has been booked at the KPA police station but the officers have not given any reason for his arrest.

"I have just been arrested with no cause in Diani, Mswambeni and currently been booked at KPA police station. I have numerously been asking the officer why am being arrested, "orders from above!" tweeted Johnstone Muthama.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the politician allied to Deputy President William Ruto was whisked into a police vehicle which left which left with him.

This comes even as the by-election is reportedly marred by cases of voter bribery.

More to follow