Nine lives of ex-MP William Chepkut who collapsed and died

Denis Mwangi

Ex-MP William Chepkut who died on Saturday, had earlier survived two accidents, poisoning and two kidney transplants

The family of former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is in mourning following his death on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

According to reports reaching the news desk, Chepkut died after collapsing at his home.

He was rushed to a hospital in Parklands, Nairobi but was pronounced dead on arrival after resuscitation efforts failed.

In October 2021, Chepkut was hospitalised after being diagnosed with an undisclosed illness.

Earlier that year in July, he had sustained injuries after collapsing inside a hotel in Nairobi.

I fainted and was rushed to the hospital, where I received treatment and was discharged," he said in an interview with KTN.

After being treated and discharged, he went to Dubai for medical consultation and the doctors insisted that he goes for sugery due to inuries on his leg.

However, after returning from Dubai, he travelled to Uganda on official duties where he suffered another accident which resulted in a fractured hand and injured his other knee.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and admitted at the intensive care unit. He later underwent a six-hour surgery on his legs and the injured arm.

"In the hand there is a plate and a screw, so in two years or three years depending on their compatibility, they'll remove the screw and the plate," he said at the time.

In April 2021, he spoke for the first time about how he was once poisoned and confined to hospital for about 5 months in 2002.

"In 2002 before the hand over of power, I was given poison, but I survived. All my organs were...(affected). I was given a kidney transplant," he disclosed.

The MP has been through two kidney transplants.

Chepkut lost his seat in the August 9, General Election in which he vied on an independent ticket.

He was first elected to the national assembly in 2017 on an independent ticket. He served in the Special Funds Account Committee and the Committee on Appointments.

Between 1997 to 2003 he served in the office of the president as a personal assistant and secretary to the late Nicholas Biwott who was a minister.

