Former MP William Chepkut's last minutes alive

The MP breathed his last on Saturday, October 08, two months after losing his seat in the August elections.

His death was confirmed by family members with preliminary reports indicating that he collapsed at his Nairobi home and was rushed to a nearby city hospitals.

Efforts to save his life were futile as doctors at the medical facility pronounced him dead.

The former legislator had been active, including on Social media where he posted a congratulatory message to Transport CS nominee Kipchumba Murkomen and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot for their roles in government yesterday, October 07.

"God's case is final. Congrats waziri and the new leader of the majority," he tweeted.

The former MP had been unwell for some time between last year and this year, spending lengthy periods in hospitals.

Two months in hospital

In June last year, the Chepkut fainted at a city hotel and was hospitalized for close to two months.

“I fainted and was rushed to the hospital, where I received treatment and was discharged. I took it lightly and returned home before travelling to Uganda to undertake other duties.

"Around the same time, I suffered two other accidents that totally affected me,” Chepkut recounted in a past interview.

Chepkut represented the constituency between 2017 and 2022, having won his seat as an Independent Candidate.

He attempted to defend his seat in 2022 but was swept by the United Democratic Alliance party wave in the region, with UDA’s Samwel Chepkonga winning the contest.

The deceased frequented his constituency riding on a motor bike.

Chepkut previously served as the personal assistant to KANU-era politician and powerful Cabinet Minister, the late Nicholas Biwott.

