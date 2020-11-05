Former Nairobi County Secretary Dr. Robert Ayisi has succumbed to Covid-19. The news about his demise was confirmed by his family members.

Dr. Ayisi who was the County Secretary under Ex-Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero's administration also served as the CEC for Health Nairobi County for a few months under Governor Mike Sonko.

On Monday, Governor Sonko was forced to apologize after he went public with Dr. Ayisi’s death at a time he was still alive, receiving treatment at the Mater Hospital.

The blunder spread like wildfire with the condolence message going viral on social media before the County Boss retracted the same.

In his Monday condolences Message, Sonko had mentioned that the late Dr. Ayisi will be remembered for his role in streamlining the health sector in Nairobi County.

“ANOTHER NAIROBI HEALTH PROFESSIONAL DR. ROBERT AYISI SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19.

It is with great sorrow and sadness that I announce the death of Dr. Robert Ayisi former County Secretary and CEC Health Nairobi County Government who also served for a few months with my administration.

He will be remembered for his role in streamlining the health sector in Nairobi County. My deepest condolences to his family, relatives & friends, our thoughts & prayers are with you during this trying moment, you can count on our support. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Covid-19 especially the 2nd wave is REAL” announced Sonko before retracting his message.

Kakamega County

Just the other day, Kakamega County also lost three high-profile individuals to the Covid-19 disease.

The first one was, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s chief of Staff Robert Sumbi, then his former political competitor Mabel Muruli and renowned surgeon Dr. Daniel Alushula who passed away on Friday.

Currently, the total number of positive cases in the Country stands at 58, 587after 1, 494 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.