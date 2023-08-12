The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan graces nephew's wedding in Embu [Photos]

Lynet Okumu

Former Nigerian President Jonathan was ceremoniously welcomed by Embu elders, led by their spokesperson & former Runyenjes MP, Njeru Kathangu

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan attends nephew's Ruracio in Embu on Saturday, August 12, 2023. ( Photo courtesy - Citizen Digital )
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan attends nephew's Ruracio in Embu on Saturday, August 12, 2023. ( Photo courtesy - Citizen Digital )

The Izaak Walton Hotel in Embu town was filled with excitement and festivity as former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan graced the traditional wedding ceremony of his nephew on August 12.

Recommended articles

The event brought the hotel to a standstill as the esteemed guest of honor arrived in style.

The celebrations commenced right at the hotel's entrance, where traditional Embu mufu drummers eagerly awaited the arrival of the former Nigerian President.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan attends nephew's Ruracio in Embu on Saturday, August 12, 2023. ( Photo courtesy - Citizen Digital )
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan attends nephew's Ruracio in Embu on Saturday, August 12, 2023. ( Photo courtesy - Citizen Digital ) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the rhythmic beats, Mr. Jonathan was ceremoniously welcomed by Embu elders, led by their spokesperson and former Runyenjes MP, Njeru Kathangu.

The customs of the traditional marriage were set in motion as the gathering paid homage to the age-old traditions.

With due reverence to the traditions, the Embu elders performed customary rituals to mark the significance of the occasion.

These rituals set the tone for the joyful festivities that lay ahead. The celebration was further enriched by the presence of Mr. Jonathan, who demonstrated his respect for the customs by participating in the rituals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groom, Jude Barristo, awaited his bride with anticipation. As per tradition, Joy Wanjiru, the bride, arrived draped in a leso.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan's nephew Jude Barristoand his wife Joy Wanjiru during their Ruracio in Embu on Saturday, August 12, 2023. ( Photo courtesy - Citizen Digital )
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan's nephew Jude Barristoand his wife Joy Wanjiru during their Ruracio in Embu on Saturday, August 12, 2023. ( Photo courtesy - Citizen Digital ) Pulse Live Kenya

A customary test of recognition ensued, where the groom had to identify his bride from a group of six women.

With a keen eye and a heart full of love, Jude Barristo successfully pinpointed his bride, Joy Wanjiru, within an impressive three-minute span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests at the ceremony were treated to a delightful amalgamation of Nigerian and Kenyan cultural elements, which infused the celebration with a unique and vibrant spirit.

Former President Jonathan, who attended the ceremony on behalf of the groom’s father, expressed gratitude for the unity and kinship that the event symbolized.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan's nephew Jude Barristo, his wife Joy Wanjiru & their four children during their Ruracio in Embu on Saturday, August 12, 2023. ( Photo courtesy - Citizen Digital )
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan's nephew Jude Barristo, his wife Joy Wanjiru & their four children during their Ruracio in Embu on Saturday, August 12, 2023. ( Photo courtesy - Citizen Digital ) Pulse Live Kenya

He vowed to reciprocate the care shown by Embu by looking after their daughter, thereby strengthening the bonds of family and unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groom and bride, Jude Barristo and Joy Wanjiru, chose to renew their vows in the rich tapestry of Kiembu traditions. This gesture underscored their commitment to heritage and cultural values.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan graces nephew's wedding in Embu [Photos]

Ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan graces nephew's wedding in Embu [Photos]

Police bust pastor with missing form 4 girl

Police bust pastor with missing form 4 girl

Wajackoyah excites crowd with claims that Raila has mysterious powers

Wajackoyah excites crowd with claims that Raila has mysterious powers

New twist in Leah Njeri's mystery death after clip of vandalised home surfaces

New twist in Leah Njeri's mystery death after clip of vandalised home surfaces

Answers to 14 most asked questions about gov't uni & TVET scholarships

Answers to 14 most asked questions about gov't uni & TVET scholarships

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Ruto likens coups to colonialism as he takes firm stand on Niger & Sudan

Ruto likens coups to colonialism as he takes firm stand on Niger & Sudan

Ex-CS Amina picked for key role in Zimbabwe

Ex-CS Amina picked for key role in Zimbabwe

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AI generated image of an elderly woman

Kenyans divided over mother who died without sons' knowledge over 9 months ago

A collage photo of Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u and SRC chair Lyn Mengich

SRC announces salary changes for civil servants

Mercy Tarus (left) during protests against Uasin Gishu County Government on August 9, 2023

Mercy Tarus gets job offer after her story went viral

A file photo Leah Njeri

New twist in Leah Njeri's mystery death after clip of vandalised home surfaces