Ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan graces nephew's wedding in Embu [Photos]

The event brought the hotel to a standstill as the esteemed guest of honor arrived in style.

The celebrations commenced right at the hotel's entrance, where traditional Embu mufu drummers eagerly awaited the arrival of the former Nigerian President.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the rhythmic beats, Mr. Jonathan was ceremoniously welcomed by Embu elders, led by their spokesperson and former Runyenjes MP, Njeru Kathangu.

The customs of the traditional marriage were set in motion as the gathering paid homage to the age-old traditions.

Embu elders extend warm welcome to ex-Nigerian president

With due reverence to the traditions, the Embu elders performed customary rituals to mark the significance of the occasion.

These rituals set the tone for the joyful festivities that lay ahead. The celebration was further enriched by the presence of Mr. Jonathan, who demonstrated his respect for the customs by participating in the rituals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groom, Jude Barristo, awaited his bride with anticipation. As per tradition, Joy Wanjiru, the bride, arrived draped in a leso.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jude Barristo identifies her bride according to Kikuyu custom

A customary test of recognition ensued, where the groom had to identify his bride from a group of six women.

With a keen eye and a heart full of love, Jude Barristo successfully pinpointed his bride, Joy Wanjiru, within an impressive three-minute span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests at the ceremony were treated to a delightful amalgamation of Nigerian and Kenyan cultural elements, which infused the celebration with a unique and vibrant spirit.

Former President Jonathan extends gratitude for warm welcome in Embu

Former President Jonathan, who attended the ceremony on behalf of the groom’s father, expressed gratitude for the unity and kinship that the event symbolized.

Pulse Live Kenya

He vowed to reciprocate the care shown by Embu by looking after their daughter, thereby strengthening the bonds of family and unity.

ADVERTISEMENT