RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former NMG boss Churchill Otieno elected to chair Africa journalists body

Amos Robi

Alongside Otieno, Zubeida Kananu Koome was elected as a board member of the organisation

Churchill Otieno
Churchill Otieno

Former Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) president Churchill Otieno has emerged as the newly elected President of the Africa Editors’ Forum (TAEF), marking a significant milestone in continental media leadership.

Otieno's election was announced during TAEF’s Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, February 20 in Nairobi, where he succeeded Jovial Rantal of South Africa.

The Africa Editors' Forum (TAEF) is a body representing editors and senior editorial executives from across the African continent, making it the largest representative of media editors on the continent.

Alongside Otieno, Zubeida Kananu Koome, the president of the Kenya Editors Guild, was elected as a board member of the organisation.

Churchill Otieno elected African Editors Forum (TAEF) chairperson
Churchill Otieno elected African Editors Forum (TAEF) chairperson

In his acceptance speech, Otieno emphasised the human element of journalism, highlighting stories of resilience, courage, and hope that epitomize the profession's dedication to justice, equality, and a better tomorrow.

Outlined in his agenda are key issues central to the future of journalism in Africa, including press freedom and journalist safety, implications for digital transformation, media sustainability, standards of journalism, and media pluralism and diversity.

Otieno who is a former Nation journalist called for a reaffirmation of ethical standards and solidarity among journalists, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold the freedom of the press.

The election of Otieno was met with widespread commendation, with KEG President Zubeidah Kananu expressing her commitment to collaboration between the Kenya Editors Guild and the Africa Editors' Forum.

Journalists gathering at the African Editors Forum (TAEF) meeting in Nairobi
Journalists gathering at the African Editors Forum (TAEF) meeting in Nairobi Journalists gathering at the African Editors Forum (TAEF) meeting in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Kananu emphasised the importance of partnership in advancing the journalism profession, stressing the need to share lessons and experiences to elevate journalism standards both in Kenya and across the continent.

In addition to Otieno's election, Mathatha Tsedu, a founding member of TAEF and South African journalist, was honoured with a Lifetime Service to Journalism Award, recognizing his significant contributions to the field.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

