Former NMG boss Churchill Otieno elected to chair Africa journalists body

Otieno's election was announced during TAEF’s Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, February 20 in Nairobi, where he succeeded Jovial Rantal of South Africa.

The Africa Editors' Forum (TAEF) is a body representing editors and senior editorial executives from across the African continent, making it the largest representative of media editors on the continent.

Alongside Otieno, Zubeida Kananu Koome, the president of the Kenya Editors Guild, was elected as a board member of the organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Churchill Otieno elected African Editors Forum (TAEF) chairperson Pulse Live Kenya

In his acceptance speech, Otieno emphasised the human element of journalism, highlighting stories of resilience, courage, and hope that epitomize the profession's dedication to justice, equality, and a better tomorrow.

Outlined in his agenda are key issues central to the future of journalism in Africa, including press freedom and journalist safety, implications for digital transformation, media sustainability, standards of journalism, and media pluralism and diversity.

Otieno who is a former Nation journalist called for a reaffirmation of ethical standards and solidarity among journalists, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold the freedom of the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

The election of Otieno was met with widespread commendation, with KEG President Zubeidah Kananu expressing her commitment to collaboration between the Kenya Editors Guild and the Africa Editors' Forum.

Journalists gathering at the African Editors Forum (TAEF) meeting in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Kananu emphasised the importance of partnership in advancing the journalism profession, stressing the need to share lessons and experiences to elevate journalism standards both in Kenya and across the continent.