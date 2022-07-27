RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former MP arrested in connection to shooting opponent's supporter

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The shooting incident is reported to have happened on Sunday, July 24.

Nyatike Member of Parliament Peter Anyanga
Nyatike Member of Parliament Peter Anyanga

Former Nyatike Member of Parliament, Peter Anyanga, was arrested by police officers in Migori County at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday evening.

Recommended articles

According to Migori County Police Boss Mark Wanjala, Anyanga has been arrested on allegations of shooting an opponent's supporter.

Shooting incident follow-up report. Refer to my early SitRep dated 24/07/2022. please be informed that Hon. Peter Eric Omondi Anyanga has been arrested vide Migori Police Station OB. NO. 59/26/07/2022 at 2205hrs and is to be arraigned before Migori Law Court tomorrow 27/07/2022 to be charged with the offence of attempted murder contrary to, section 220 of the penal code," read the police report.

The incident is reported to have happened on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

"It was reported by Calvins Nyerere Omondi vide OB number 05/24/07/2022 at 0210hrs that while in the company of his friend namely Justus Ochieng Joshua aged 35 years while at Lwanda shopping centre, they were confronted by persons well known to them on board a white Toyota Prado Reg NO KDG 224T and managed to identify one as Hon Peter Erick Omondi an MP candidate Nyatike Constituency and his personnel who started threatening Justus Ochieng while inside the vehicle claiming that he has been going against his political ambitions and in the process, Hon Peter Erick Omondi discharged his firearm shooting Justus on his right side of the hips and sustained injuries.

He was escorted to Sori Lakeside Hospital and admitted in a stable scene visited by police officers from NPS and DCI Nyatike and did not manage to recover the spent cartridge. Later police officers proceeded to the home of Hon Peter Erick Omondi Anyanga and recovered his firearm pistol Sig Sauer 2022 serial number SP2022 and a magazine of 12 live ammunitions calibre 9mm and kept as exhibits,” the police report filed on Sunday read.

Nyatike Member of Parliament Peter Anyanga
Nyatike Member of Parliament Peter Anyanga Pulse Live Kenya

This is a developing story, more to follow

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru swears in newly appointed KDF Commanders [Photos]

Uhuru swears in newly appointed KDF Commanders [Photos]

Tuju reveals details of how Ruto was paid to support Uhuru

Tuju reveals details of how Ruto was paid to support Uhuru

What next after court suspends Prof Wainaina's sacking?

What next after court suspends Prof Wainaina's sacking?

Former MP arrested in connection to shooting opponent's supporter

Former MP arrested in connection to shooting opponent's supporter

Family struggles to raise Sh300K for autopsy of ICC witness

Family struggles to raise Sh300K for autopsy of ICC witness

Kenyans question credibility of KPLC after blackout

Kenyans question credibility of KPLC after blackout

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Ruto claims Sh15B was spent to renovate Uhuru Gardens

Ruto claims Sh15B was spent to renovate Uhuru Gardens

Uhuru goes on 10-minute animated criticism against DP Ruto [Video]

Uhuru goes on 10-minute animated criticism against DP Ruto [Video]

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group