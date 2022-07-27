Former MP arrested in connection to shooting opponent's supporter

According to Migori County Police Boss Mark Wanjala, Anyanga has been arrested on allegations of shooting an opponent's supporter.

“Shooting incident follow-up report. Refer to my early SitRep dated 24/07/2022. please be informed that Hon. Peter Eric Omondi Anyanga has been arrested vide Migori Police Station OB. NO. 59/26/07/2022 at 2205hrs and is to be arraigned before Migori Law Court tomorrow 27/07/2022 to be charged with the offence of attempted murder contrary to, section 220 of the penal code," read the police report.

The incident is reported to have happened on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

"It was reported by Calvins Nyerere Omondi vide OB number 05/24/07/2022 at 0210hrs that while in the company of his friend namely Justus Ochieng Joshua aged 35 years while at Lwanda shopping centre, they were confronted by persons well known to them on board a white Toyota Prado Reg NO KDG 224T and managed to identify one as Hon Peter Erick Omondi an MP candidate Nyatike Constituency and his personnel who started threatening Justus Ochieng while inside the vehicle claiming that he has been going against his political ambitions and in the process, Hon Peter Erick Omondi discharged his firearm shooting Justus on his right side of the hips and sustained injuries.

“He was escorted to Sori Lakeside Hospital and admitted in a stable scene visited by police officers from NPS and DCI Nyatike and did not manage to recover the spent cartridge. Later police officers proceeded to the home of Hon Peter Erick Omondi Anyanga and recovered his firearm pistol Sig Sauer 2022 serial number SP2022 and a magazine of 12 live ammunitions calibre 9mm and kept as exhibits,” the police report filed on Sunday read.

