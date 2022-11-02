RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-MP opens multi-million hotel months after losing seat [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The former Nyeri MP who had Uhuru's ear has retreated to running his businesses after suffering defeat in the hands of a newcomer

Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu retreated to his private life after the heated political campaigns.

Wambugu, who is also a farmer, has also invested in the hotel industry after acquiring what was called Central Hotel in Nyeri, which he has been renovating over the last few months.

The hotel is located at the edge of the quiet town’s CBD and opened its doors to the public on November 1, 2022.

Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri

The former MP renamed the facility Rware Central Hotel and added his personal touch to the logo by adopting his slogan Simba wa Nyeri as an inspiration.

Equity Bank manager George Maina and Consolidate Bank counterpart John Irungu were among the first clients.

The new venture will be an uphill task for the former legislator, even as big hotels in Nyeri county struggle to bounce back following the pandemic.

Some of the iconic hotels that have closed down include Green Hills Hotel, Outspan Treetops Hotel.

Another historic hotel, Oustpan Hotel, was put up for sale for Sh550 million.

Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Rware Central Hotel in Nyeri
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

