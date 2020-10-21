Former Police Commissioner Duncan Wachira who served during President Daniel Moi's era has been pronounced dead.

The former officer died in his home in Nairobi early on Wednesday morning.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his condolence message to the late Wachira's family in a statement sent tonewsrooms shortly after the news of his death broke.

“I have known Duncan Wachira as a man of great insight and unique qualities. During his time as the head of our police service, Mr Wachira pioneered reforms that improved the welfare of our men and women in uniform.

Former Police Commissioner Duncan Wachira who served between 1996 and 1998

"Mr Wachira is also remembered for his no-nonsense approach to the fight against crime especially in Nairobi. It is during his time as the top cop, I remember, that many organised criminal syndicates were dismantled," the President eulogised.

