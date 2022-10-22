Video of Uhuru enjoying life in retirement lights up social media

Uhuru was in the company of some individuals when he came across a group of bikers who readily identified him and struck up a conversation.

The former head of state was seen driving a grey pickup around a safari terrain and stopped to engage the bikers.

In his jovial nature and bursting with life and energy, the former head of state engaged the bikers in a conversation and promised to join them soon.

"How are you? You travel all around Kenya with your bike?” Uhuru enquired from the bikers who gave an affirmative response.

The retired president expressed hope that the bikers were enjoying their adventure touring the country.

"I hope you are having a good time," a jovial Uhuru added with the bikers confirming the same and inviting him to spare time and travel with them.

"I will come and join you," Uhuru promised.

The video ends with an aide stepping in to prevent the riders from getting too close to the window of the pick-up truck that the former head of state was driving.

@SirHumphreys3 noted that the retired president was clearly enjoying his retirement noting: “Hahaha even better,he is where driving himself around gives him fun . And the ease with which he’s carrying himself around tells it all. He’s enjoying his retirement fullest as he feels at home with every one everywhere! We wish him every luck in his retirement.”

@Chao Tolle added that the former head of state was genuine in his interaction writing:

"Such genuine & heartfelt interaction … effortlessly cool 😎".

Life in retirement and bond with Narok

After handing over power to President William Ruto, former head of state, retreated to a quiet life in retirement.

He has spent part of his time in Narok county, where he recently fulfilled a promise he made to a local school by handing over a school bus.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was also captured on camera taking a walk around Zebu hotel in Narok.