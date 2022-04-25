Kibaki's ex-Aide de Camp bows out of politics

Col (Rtd) Muturi, who is the incumbent Mbeere South MP, was speaking during an interview shortly after viewing the body of his former commander in chief in the National Assembly.

Kibaki’s former Aide de Camp said that after losing the United Democratic Alliance ticket in the party primaries he would look for other opportunities to serve the country.

“There have been a lot of things in my constituency (Mbeere South) and my people know. I have decided that I will not defend my seat. I will look for another opportunity to serve this nation, and not be an MP again,” he said.

In 2020, residents of Mbeere South chased the MP away during a visit to the area and pelted his motorcade with stones.

The MP later met deputy president William Ruto at his official residence in Karen to communicate his acceptance of the results of the UDA primaries.

It was expected that he would defend his seat as an independent candidate, but the legislator has opted out.

“Asante sana mheshimiwa Alex Kosgey and Geoffrey Muturi King'ang'i for graciously accepting the outcome of our party nominations in Nandi County and Mbeere South Constituency.

“Your acceptance to work with the winners, Honorables Samson Cherargei and Genesio Mugo is a show of true leadership. I welcome you to the National Campaign,” Ruto said.

Col (Rtd) Muturi who was running for re-election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, received 1,570 votes which put him at position 3 in the primaries.

In 2012, King'ang'i resigned from his position as Kibaki's aide to run for the Mbeere South parliamentary seat, which he lost to Mutava Musyimi. He later won the seat in 2017 after defeating Musyimi.

Col (Rtd) Muturi’s first major event with the President was Madaraka Day in 2010, which took place at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“Obviously, the military authorities are all watching to see how the new guy is performing. It was live, and the whole day I saluted wrongly,” he recalled in a past interview.