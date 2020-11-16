Billionaire former Tetu MP James Gethenji has tested positive for the novel Covid-19 disease.

Gethenji, who had been arrested just last week, failed to appear in court on Monday with his lawyer communicating that he had been placed in isolation following a positive Coronavirus test.

"Gethenji has been exposed to Covid-19. He is in isolation and is taking temporary measures. He is willing to abide by the DPP’s directions," lawyer Ishmael Nyaribo told the court.

The former MP is accused of forging the minutes of Kihingo Village (Waridi Gardens) management company with intent to deceive.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku deferred the case to December 1, 2020 directing for the police cash bail paid by Gethenji last wee, to remain in force.