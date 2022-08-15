Former Ugandan Security Minister hospitalised in Nairobi

The health of the four-star general has been subject to speculation ever since he collapsed at the marriage ceremony of an Ugandan journalist, and was later rushed to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

General Tumwine used to be a high ranking official of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). The man from Mbarara District also served as commander of the National Resistance Army from 1984 to 1987.

Pulse Live Kenya

His daughter, Cynthia Tumwine is yet to confirm the reports, however she recently made a cryptic social media post that might confirm the rumours.

“That said, I wouldn’t wish the last 24 hours on anyone. Travel time needs to undo social media because it’s currently in the pits. God is faithful, regardless, though [love emoji]. We give him praise,” she stated.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kualigye said that questioning the health of a General was akin to breaching policy. “Do you expect that a UPDF general can die and we keep quiet?” he asked to dispel the death rumours.

Controversy surrounding General Tumwine

During protests leading to and after Uganda's General Election in 2021, Tumwine called on police to shoot at protesters.

"Police have a right to shoot you and kill you if you reach a certain level of violence. Can I repeat? Police have a right to shoot you and you die for nothing.... do it at your own risk," he said while addressing press.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also ordered the military to kidnap, illegally incarcerate and sent opposition members to be tried in military courts based on trumped up charges which resulted in Bobi Wine supporters suing for Human Rights violations.