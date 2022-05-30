Former Youth Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo has been cleared by the Independent Electoral Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the Embu senatorial seat.
Former Youth PS Omollo cleared to run for Embu senatorial seat
Omollo hit the headlines after the NYS scandal which saw the state lose over Sh9 billion
Omollo who was on the spot for the Sh9 billion scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS) expressed her confidence in clinching the seat noting that she would use the position to address development challenges in the county. Omollo will be vying on a Jubilee party ticket.
Omollo’s clearance now pits her against outgoing governor Martin Wambora of the Umoja na Maendeleo party, Alexander Mundigi of the Democratic Party, David Kariuki of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Fridah Karani of The Service Party (TSP).
Omollo is also among the politicians who were recently termed as unfit for office by the National Integrity Alliance (NIA).
NIA is a coalition is made up of Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).
The red card list 2022 which was released by NIA is comprised of the following politicians: -
- Aisha Jumwa – Malindi gubernatorial aspirant
- Ali Korane – Garissa gubernatorial aspirant
- Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant
- Babu Owino – Embakasi East MP aspirant
- Cleophas Malala – Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant
- Daniel Manduku – Nyaribari Masaba MP aspirant
- Didmus Barasa – Kimilili MP aspirant
- Evans Kidero – Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant
- Fahim Twaha – Lamu gubernatorial aspirant
- Godhana Dhadho Gaddae – Tana River gubernatorial aspirant
- Johanna Ng’eno – Emurrua Dikir MP aspirant
- John Walukhe – Sirisia MP aspirant
- Joseph Samal – Isiolo North MP aspirant
- Kembi Gitura- Muranga senatorial aspirant
- Lilian Omollo – Embu senatorial aspirant
- Mathew Lempurkel – Laikipia North MP aspirant
- Mike Mbuvi Sonko – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant
- Mohamed Abdi Mohamud – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant
- Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant
- Oscar Sudi – Kapseret MP aspirant
- Phillip Kaloki – Nairobi county deputy gubernatorial aspirant
- Rigathi Gachagua – Deputy President nominee
- Samson Cherargei – Nandi senatorial aspirant
- Samuel Arama – Nakuru Town West MP aspirant
- Sospeter Ojaamong’ – Teso South MP aspirant
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke