Former Youth PS Omollo cleared to run for Embu senatorial seat

Omollo who was on the spot for the Sh9 billion scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS) expressed her confidence in clinching the seat noting that she would use the position to address development challenges in the county. Omollo will be vying on a Jubilee party ticket.

Omollo’s clearance now pits her against outgoing governor Martin Wambora of the Umoja na Maendeleo party, Alexander Mundigi of the Democratic Party, David Kariuki of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Fridah Karani of The Service Party (TSP).

Omollo is also among the politicians who were recently termed as unfit for office by the National Integrity Alliance (NIA).

NIA is a coalition is made up of Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

