Former Youth PS Omollo cleared to run for Embu senatorial seat

Amos Robi

Omollo hit the headlines after the NYS scandal which saw the state lose over Sh9 billion

Former Youth PS Lilian Omollo
Former Youth PS Lilian Omollo

Former Youth Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo has been cleared by the Independent Electoral Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the Embu senatorial seat.

Omollo who was on the spot for the Sh9 billion scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS) expressed her confidence in clinching the seat noting that she would use the position to address development challenges in the county. Omollo will be vying on a Jubilee party ticket.

Omollo’s clearance now pits her against outgoing governor Martin Wambora of the Umoja na Maendeleo party, Alexander Mundigi of the Democratic Party, David Kariuki of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Fridah Karani of The Service Party (TSP).

Omollo is also among the politicians who were recently termed as unfit for office by the National Integrity Alliance (NIA).

NIA is a coalition is made up of Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

The red card list 2022 which was released by NIA is comprised of the following politicians: -

  1. Aisha Jumwa – Malindi gubernatorial aspirant
  2. Ali Korane – Garissa gubernatorial aspirant
  3. Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant
  4. Babu Owino – Embakasi East MP aspirant
  5. Cleophas Malala – Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant
  6. Daniel Manduku – Nyaribari Masaba MP aspirant
  7. Didmus Barasa – Kimilili MP aspirant
  8. Evans Kidero – Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant
  9. Fahim Twaha – Lamu gubernatorial aspirant
  10. Godhana Dhadho Gaddae – Tana River gubernatorial aspirant
  11. Johanna Ng’eno – Emurrua Dikir MP aspirant
  12. John Walukhe – Sirisia MP aspirant
  13. Joseph Samal – Isiolo North MP aspirant
  14. Kembi Gitura- Muranga senatorial aspirant
  15. Lilian Omollo – Embu senatorial aspirant
  16. Mathew Lempurkel – Laikipia North MP aspirant
  17. Mike Mbuvi Sonko – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant
  18. Mohamed Abdi Mohamud – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant
  19. Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant
  20. Oscar Sudi – Kapseret MP aspirant
  21. Phillip Kaloki – Nairobi county deputy gubernatorial aspirant
  22. Rigathi Gachagua – Deputy President nominee
  23. Samson Cherargei – Nandi senatorial aspirant
  24. Samuel Arama – Nakuru Town West MP aspirant
  25. Sospeter Ojaamong’ – Teso South MP aspirant

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

