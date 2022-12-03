4 dead, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday dawn accident

The accident happened along the Meru-Nairobi Highway early on Saturday at around 5am.

The vehicle, a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School was ferrying guests from Tigania to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi when tragedy struck.

Reports indicate that the bus had 46 passengers at the time of the crash, majority being members of Thau Methodist Church from Tigania West.

Tharaka Nithi County Disaster Manager Alex Mugambi confirmed the accident, noting that four deaths had been reported with another four trapped in the mangled wreckage as at the time that he provided an update on the accident.

The injured were rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital.

"Survivors were taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital and four people, who we fear are dead, are still trapped in the wreckage,"Mugambi said.

Thau church chairman Mr. Joseph Limuli expressed his fears that those trapped in the wreckage could have lost their lives as they were no longer responding to calls.

"We are worried that the four who are trapped may be dead now because they are currently not responding to calls like before," he said.

According to the survivor, the driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre-burst.