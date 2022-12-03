RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

4 dead, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday dawn accident

Charles Ouma

The bus was ferrying 46 guests to a wedding in Nairobi when it was involved in an accident that left four dead, others trapped and scores rushed to hospital

The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.
The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.

Four people have been confirmed dead with others rushed top hospital after a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident.

The accident happened along the Meru-Nairobi Highway early on Saturday at around 5am.

The vehicle, a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School was ferrying guests from Tigania to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi when tragedy struck.

Reports indicate that the bus had 46 passengers at the time of the crash, majority being members of Thau Methodist Church from Tigania West.

Tharaka Nithi County Disaster Manager Alex Mugambi confirmed the accident, noting that four deaths had been reported with another four trapped in the mangled wreckage as at the time that he provided an update on the accident.

The injured were rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital.

"Survivors were taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital and four people, who we fear are dead, are still trapped in the wreckage,"Mugambi said.

The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.
The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.

Thau church chairman Mr. Joseph Limuli expressed his fears that those trapped in the wreckage could have lost their lives as they were no longer responding to calls.

"We are worried that the four who are trapped may be dead now because they are currently not responding to calls like before," he said.

According to the survivor, the driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre-burst.

The passengers had left the village at 2am, hoping to make it to Nairobi in time for the wedding.

