Kalonzo is ruining his chances at running mate - Atwoli warns

Speaking during the burial of Herman Okeno, Atwoli cited low voter turnout in Central was a clear Indication Dr Ruto will lose the presidential election on August 9, 2022.

Atwoli noted that the low voter turnout indicated anger and wanting nothing to do with the UDA and its leader. He further accused DP Ruto of inciting his allies and residents against their son and leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Atwoli advised the Wiper boss to tone down his truckload of demands and focus on ensuring Raila Odinga ascends to power as a President.

Giving a glimpse into the negotiations around the Azimio One Kenya presidential ticket, the vocal trade unionist requested Kalonzo to desist from airing out his issues with the coalition party and rather talk to the key partners directly.

“I know Kalonzo as an important figure in the coalition and he should focus on building confidence and make people vote for the coalition. Too many conditions will make someone who was to give him deputy president position think twice,” he said.

Atwoli added that Kalonzo should look at the future and keep to the promise he made when he joined the coalition: to support Raila’s presidential bid unconditionally.

On Friday, leaders affiliated with Kalonzo - Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua and former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti - called on Raila to consider selecting Kalonzo as his running mate in the coming presidential election.

Atwoli now says the demands by Kalonzo may cause tension within the coalition.

Mr Odinga was also in the Western region on Saturday popularising his presidential bid.

He was accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former cabinet minister Noah Wekesa, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, and Trans-Nzoia governor seat aspirant George Natembeya.

He addressed residents in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, where he promised to boost the economy.