RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Photos of the couple aboard a business class flight to the UK were shared by Kilobi who gave a hint on the nature of the trip

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]
Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general, Francis Atwoli has travelled to the United Kingdom.

Recommended articles

Atwoli left the country over the weekend in the company of his wife, journalist Mary Kilobi.

Photos of the couple aboard a business class flight to the UK were shared online by the journalist.

Without delving into the details of the trip, Kilobi simply captioned the photos: "When international duty calls".

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]
Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The trade unionist who was a prominent figure in the Raila Odinga campaigns left the country at a time when preparations for president-elect William Ruto’s swearing in is at top gear.

Atwoli was on the frontline opposing Ruto’s bid, teaming up with other Azimio politicians to mount a spirited campaign for Odinga.

Ruto won the contest, with Azimio challenging his win at the Supreme Court.

The seven-judge bench threw out the petition, upholding Ruto’s win and subsequent declaration as the president-elect, paving the way for his inauguration planned for Tuesday, 13 September.

The COTU boss congratulated the president-elect for outsmarting Azimio to emerge victorious.

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]
Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Mungu mnapanda yenu na yeye anapanda yake. Sisi tulienda kulala tukijua tumeshinda. Kumbe sisi tunafanya siasa ambayo haina ujuzi. Na William Ruto alikuwa na political skills and political smartness. He outsmarted Azimio,” Atwoli said at a function in Western Kenya on Friday, September 9.

He urged the nation to move on and embrace a Ruto presidency as he is now the next president of Kenya, adding that it was the will of God that he (Ruto) ascended to power.

“Sasa sisi baba yetu ni William Ruto. Amechukua mama na baba na ni lazima tumkubali ndio nchi ya Kenya iendelee,” Atwoli stated.

“Ruto pia alitembea na waluhya. Yuko na Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula na Ababu Namwamba. Kwa hivyo sisi tutakubali kwa ajili hiyo ilikuwa matakwa ya Mungu,” Atwoli said.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

I was threatened and forced to support Raila- Azimio insider speaks out

I was threatened and forced to support Raila- Azimio insider speaks out

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

Karua hints at taking Supreme Court ruling to East African Court of Justice

Karua hints at taking Supreme Court ruling to East African Court of Justice

20 Heads of State to attend Ruto's swearing-in ceremony-Karanja Kibicho

20 Heads of State to attend Ruto's swearing-in ceremony-Karanja Kibicho

Trending

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking with DP William Ruto at a past event

Uhuru shoots down Ruto's olive branch